Two survivors of the Re'im Music Festival massacre on October 7th, 2023, were reportedly detained at the Manchester Airport. A video has gone viral on X where the border patrol officers are allegedly scolding two Israelis who are not visible in the clip.

In the short clip, the patrol officer was heard saying:

"Nobody has said that once, so knock the attitude off. We've made the decision, and you’re coming in. Just let us do the checks we need to do."

The officer further asks the two Israelis to keep quiet and asks if they are clear with instructions. He further said:

"We are the bosses, not you."

Neria and Daniel Sharabi are survivors of the Re'im music festival massacre in Israel which instigated the Israel-Gaza conflict. Both Neria and Daniel are brothers, and claimed that they were discriminated against solely because of their Israeli passports.

The Israeli brothers were invited to the country by the Jewish Representative Council (JRC) of Greater Manchester to share their traumatic experiences of October 7th, 2023.

Re'im music festival massacre survivors have alleged antisemitism against the border patrol officials

The Israeli brothers have alleged antisemitism on the border patrol officials. They said that they were made to feel unsafe and expressed that they'd never revisit England.

Jewish Representative Council's chief, Marc Levy. wrote a letter on social media. The letter alleges discriminatory treatment by Border Force officers. Levi said that the two Israeli brothers are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The brothers rescued several people at the Re'im music festival massacre as one of them is a medic.

The letter further alleged that when they were released, Border police officer said that "they had to make sure that you are not going to do what you are doing in Gaza over here."

In regards to the comment, Levy wrote:

"The comment upon their release proves beyond any doubt that this individual was motivated by antisemitic intent."

In response to the statement, Home Secretary James Cleverly assured that the investigation is taking place regarding the incident. He replied over X:

As per the spokesperson from Manchester Airport, the border control is managed by UK Border Force personnel.

What happened at the Re'im music festival massacre?

Re'im music festival was held in Southern Israel from September 29th, 2023 to October 6th, 2023. Around 3,500 people had gathered at the festival to enjoy. However, the dance festival soon turned into a massacre on October 7th when Hamas gunmen arrived at the music festival with weapons from Gaza.

Pictures of victims of the Nova music festival stand at the site of the October 7th massacre near Kibbutz Re'im and the border with Gaza (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

More than 360 people were reportedly killed in the Re'im music festival massacre by Hamas and hundreds were kidnapped. Neria and Daniel Sharabi were in the U.K. to tell their stories of the incident as they were the survivors of the tragedy.