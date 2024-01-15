Watch: Surveillance video shows the moment customer Joe Araujo was fatally shot inside Brockton Hibachi restaurant

Massachusetts officials have released surveillance video showing the moment a Brockton hibachi restaurant customer, Joe Araujo, was fatally shot by an unidentified suspect at the establishment.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 12, 2024, inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet located in Brockton East shopping plaza. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office released the video, which showed a gunman entering the establishment and killing the 22-year-old man.

Trigger warning: The following clip depicts scenes that are graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

The clip from inside the establishment showed the shooter with a mask and a hoodie striding through the crowded restaurant full of families of children on Friday night.

He then stopped at a table and opened fire at a man dining with another person before fleeing the scene. The victim, identified as Joe Araujo, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Brockton Hibachi restaurant shooting victim Joe Araujo was killed in targeted attack

A video released by Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office showed the moment a customer, Joe Araujo, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton on Friday night.

The video showed the suspect in a hoodie holding something in his left hand as he walked down an aisle between booths filled with diners in the busy Hibachi restaurant. While it’s unclear what the suspect had in his hand, the video showed he then came to a sudden stop in front of the victim’s booth, turned toward him with a gun, and opened fire.

The video showed customers running out of the Brockton restaurant and hiding under tables after the gunman opened fire at the table. The clip showed there were multiple children near the table where the customer was shot. A witness at the scene told WCVB that after the shooting, another man grabbed a child and fled the restaurant.

According to Boston 25 News, police believe that Araujo was killed in a targeted shooting, noting the public does not need to be concerned. The belief reportedly stemmed from the video that showed the suspect walking up to the victim at the restaurant and shooting him before fleeing the scene.

However, Jacqueline Macedo, owner of a Brazilian shop next door, told CBS he’s taking precautions following the violent incident.

“We start to close early. We have a lot of cameras all [over] the place.”

Meanwhile, John Monagle, a Brockton man who often eats at the buffet, told the network that he was surprised by the violence:

“It’s terrible. I mean, you bring a child out to dinner, and you don’t think something like that is gonna happen. I’ve never felt unsafe here.”

As authorities continue to investigate the case, anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Police Department at 508-941-0200.