WATCH: Video of Jacob Rothschild explaining why his family was credited for creating Israel goes viral after his death

Jacob Rothschild, the British financier, philanthropist, and the head of the Rothschild banking empire, passed away at 89 on Wednesday, February 26. The investment banker’s family announced the news of his death in an official statement. As quoted in The Independent UK, the statement read:

“Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.”

The statement continued:

“He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial later to celebrate his life.”

Following the news of Rothschild’s death, his video interview with former Israeli ambassador Daniel Taub – as part of the Balfour 100 Project – was circulated on X (formerly Twitter)

The video, which already has over 1.6 million views within 24 hours, features Rothschild talking about the Balfour Declaration, which was made in a letter sent by the then-British Foreign Secretary – Arthur James Balfour – to Jacob’s uncle, Walter Rothschild – the 2nd Baron Rothschild.

Jacob Rothschild described the Balfour Declaration as a "miracle"

In the video, when Taub asked Jacob Rothschild about why the Balfour Declaration was addressed to his uncle, Walter Rothschild, the financier talked about it being “primarily a movement from Eastern Europe.” He went on to say how Balfour had not clarified who would “be in charge of the movement,” but as it was addressed to Lord Rothschild, it signified that they thought the Rothschild family should do it.

Further in the video, while showing the original copy of the Balfour Declaration to Taub, Jacob Rothschild stated:

"The declaration of support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine went through five drafts before finally being penned on 2 November 1917. It was the greatest event in Jewish life for thousands of years, a miracle... it took 3,000 years to get to this."

Calling the Declaration "the most incredible piece of opportunism, " Rothschild further said:

"You had an impoverished would-be scientist, Chaim Weizmann, who somehow gets to England, meets a few people, including members of my family, seduces them, he has such charm and conviction, he gets to Balfour, and unbelievably, he persuades Lord Balfour, and Lloyd George, the prime minister, and most of the ministers, that this idea of a national home for Jews should be allowed to take place. I mean, it's so unlikely."

At the time of publishing this article, the viral video garnered over 13,000 reposts and attracted a diverse range of comments, some in support of Rothschild, while others criticizing him.

Hannah Rothschild will succeed Jacob as the chair of the Rothschild Foundation

Jacob Rothschild has been a renowned patron of art all his life, having sat for numerous portraits, including portraits painted by David Hockney and Lucian Freud. He was also the chair of the trustees in the Rothschild Foundation.

In 1988, Jacob also took over the management of the Waddesdon Manor and the Waddesdon Estate in Buckinghamshire, which is seen as his most significant philanthropic achievement to date. Before 1988, Jacob’s cousin – Dorothy de Rothschild – was committed to its management.

The Waddesdon Manor also took to X on Wednesday evening to share how “deeply saddened” the Manor and the Rothschild Foundation were by the death of Jacob Rothschild.

Serena Rothschild, whom Jacob was married to for 50 years, passed away in 2019. The London financier is survived by their four children – Hannah, Beth, Emily, and Nathaniel. The Independent UK has also reported that Hannah Rothschild will succeed her father as the chair of the Rothschild Foundation.