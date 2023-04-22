Watch: Video shows arrest of people screaming during Young Slime Life trial

Chaos broke out in the courthouse during the Young Slime Life trial on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. During recess, defendant Rodalius Ryan began screaming, leaving the attorneys and everybody else shocked. He was removed from the courtroom after it was suspected that he had consumed marijuana. While he reportedly refused to be searched, it was later revealed that Ryan had sewn marijuana into his underwear during the jury selection for the trial.

Another incident took place on Thursday, April 20, 2023, when an attorney representing the gang was arrested. The attorney was arrested for attempting to carry prescription pills through a security checkpoint of an Atlanta courthouse. The attorney, identified as Anastasios Manettas, four charges.

The charges against Young Slime Life's attorney include two counts of pills not in their original container, one count of obstruction, and one count of simple battery against a law enforcement officer.

Defendant Rodalius Ryan allegedly snuck illegal drugs during the Young Slime Life trial on

An incident took place on Wednesday inside the courthouse where the Young Slime Life trial was happening. In the middle of the trial during recess, the defendant Ryan began yelling and had to be taken out of the courtroom.

Officers suspected that he possessed marijuana since he smelled of illegal drugs. The Young Slime Life member also refused to be searched. The same was further confirmed by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

Apart from Ryan, two more co-defendants had to be escorted out of the courtroom. Suri Chadha Jiminez, who is representing Coradius Dorsey, one of the 28 names that came up in the RICO indictment, said spoke about the incident. Noting that it was ridiculous, the attorney said that this shouldn't have happened and added:

“A bunch of the deputies went over to the table where Mr. Ryan and his attorney Ms. Angela was sitting, and they asked him to step to the back.”

Jiminez added:

“They take him back there, and we could hear screams. And as you could hear the screams coming from the back a lot of us were concerned. The attorneys stood up and were trying to figure out what was going on.”

Young Slime Life gang founder Young Thug and others have been accused of being connected to several violent crimes across Atlanta

Video footage has been circulated where a court officer can be heard asking people to “just chill."

It has been revealed that Ryan was facing a charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The following day, another arrest was made during the same Young Slime Life gang trial. A defense attorney was arrested after he was found possessing prescription drugs in his bag.

Sheriff Labat stated that contraband has been a constant issue in the Young Slime Life trial since the beginning. In January, a co-defendant named Kahlieff Adams was accused of conducting a hand-to-hand drug deal inside the courtroom with state-accused rapper Young Thug.

YSL’s founder, Young Thug, also known as Jeffrey Williams, has been accused of being related to several violent crimes in Atlanta. The indictment concerns the 2015 murder of Donavan Thomas Jr. as well as the attempted killing of YFN Lucci, a rival rapper.

Poll : 0 votes