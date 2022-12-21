"Young snitch life": Unfoonk real name explored as Young Thug's brother comes under fire over plea deal

According to Fulton County Superior Court, Young Thug’s brother, Unfoonk has entered a plea deal in the ongoing Young Slime Life RICO case. He has since taken to social media to address speculation of him “snitching” on his brother. The musician has also been ordered by the court not to contact Young Thug until the case is over.

According to court documents, Unfoonk was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison. After taking a negotiated plea deal, the rapper has been ordered to take part in 750 hours of community service, he will not be allowed to be in possession of guns nor commit any crimes and he cannot be in contact with his brother, Young Thug, until the case is over.

Prosecutors have alleged that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is the leader of the Young Slime Life street gang that is a subset of the Bloods street gang. The rapper alongside 27 other reputed singers and celebrities have allegedly engaged in violent criminal activity since 2012. The rapper has been accused of street racing, reckless driving, speeding, selling marijuana and cocaine, and being in possession of multiple guns, among other charges.

If convicted under the RICO charge, Young Thug could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

What is Unfoonk, Young Thug’s brother’s real name?

Unfoonk’s real name is Quintavious Grier. Legal documents suggest that if he is called by any parties involved in the case, he must testify truthfully. However, he can assert his Fifth Amendment privilege as well.

Attorney Darryl Cohen, who is not involved in the YSL RICO case, said in an interview that although Unfoonk has the right to use the Fifth Amendment privilege, he will not be able to avoid every question that comes towards him when he takes the stand. Cohen said:

“The Fifth Amendment says, “I’m not going to testify because I refuse to incriminate myself” – you can do that. But you cannot take the Fifth when it comes to testimony toward someone else or some other people that were involved in a crime.”

After news of Unfoonk taking a plea deal made headlines, several followers of the case accused the rapper of snitching on his brother. A few comments on the same read:

Jules_BLØx🔺 @JulesBeats @SaycheeseDGTL If u gotta come and say you aint a snitch, you probably told. @SaycheeseDGTL If u gotta come and say you aint a snitch, you probably told.

Noriega @313Noriega @SaycheeseDGTL Defo something a snitch would say @SaycheeseDGTL Defo something a snitch would say 🐀

However, Grier was quick to take to social media to deny rumors of snitching. In an Instagram story, he wrote:

“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh, show me in my paper work I told on anybody lol, im not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings”

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Unfoonk responds to people who claim he snitched on his brother Young Thug: “Show me in paperwork I told on anybody lol” Unfoonk responds to people who claim he snitched on his brother Young Thug: “Show me in paperwork I told on anybody lol” https://t.co/SXlvMGnjDi

Unfoonk is not the only rapper involved in the case to take a plea deal. Rapper Gunna took an Alford plea to get out of prison. According to Cornell’s Legal Information Institute, in an Alford plea, a defendant:

“registers a formal admission of guilt towards charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence towards those same charges.”

Others who have taken a plea deal in the YSL RICO case include Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Walter Murphy.

