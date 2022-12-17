What is an Alford plea? Meaning explained amid release of Gunna in YSL RICO case

Rapper Gunna made headlines when he was arrested on RICO charges earlier this year. However, he was recently seen trending online once more on account of his release from prison.

He was released after he pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges and entered a plea deal called the Alford plea, thereby reducing his sentencing.

The Alford plea refers to a plea agreement where a criminal defendant accepts responsibility for an offense, but claims that he or she is innocent. The defendant also claims that there is proof of conviction. The plea can reduce criminal penalties.

However, Gunna's plea deal comes with certain conditions - the artist was ordered to be on probation and will be required to clock in 500 hours of community service.

In a statement, Gunna said that the plea should not be seen as a way out for him wherein he would point out the accused in exchange for his freedom. He explained that the plea would only mean the end of his RICO case.

However, the remaining accused under RICO are scheduled to face trial soon.

The benefits of an Alford plea during a trial

The Alford plea is useful when there is enough evidence to sway the judge to the prosecution’s argument, leading to a conviction even if the defendant is innocent. It is used by defendants to plead to a lesser charge if they face the risk of being incriminated for higher crimes, which come with a longer sentencing.

The plea can be used by anyone who does not have any evidence to support their defense. However, it should be used under certain rules inside the court. To exercise this option, the defendant must admit that evidence presented to the court by a lawyer would likely prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The plea cannot be used in Indiana, Michigan, and New Jersey. The judge also has the power to declare the plea unintelligent, involuntary, or accurate based on the status of the case. The sentencing can increase in such cases.

Gunna was arrested along with Young Thug

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested earlier this year. While the latter was transported to Fulton County, the former’s charges were not disclosed.

However, the accusations against the duo included violations of the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna’s lawyers also tried to get him released on bond, but the requests were denied multiple times.

The two were charged along with 26 others from YSL, who were named under the RICO indictment during a press conference. The accusations stemmed from incidents that happened between January 24, 2013, and May 8, 2022.

Following Gunna's release on December 14, 2022, he issued a statement, where he said that he saw YSL only as a group interested in music when he initially joined it. He continued:

“My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

In the statement, the rapper added that he will use his experience to contribute something good to his community and spread awareness about the negative impact of gangs and violence on future generations.

