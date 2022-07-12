WATCH: Video shows couple caught in crossfire in Oakland freeway shooting

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a couple can be seen caught in a crossfire while driving through Oakland. The incident is said to have occurred on June 14, but the footage has only been released now. The couple narrowly escaped from being hurt.

Taylor Bisacky @TaylorBisackyTV COUPLE CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE OF FREEWAY SHOOTING: A couple was driving from Oakland to Pleasanton when they were caught between a two car shootout on 580. Victims say the stray bullet narrowly missed them after it entered the front passenger window. More tonight on @kron4news COUPLE CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE OF FREEWAY SHOOTING: A couple was driving from Oakland to Pleasanton when they were caught between a two car shootout on 580. Victims say the stray bullet narrowly missed them after it entered the front passenger window. More tonight on @kron4news https://t.co/rSvSwPnnxu

The couple, Garrett Mason and his fiancée, are originally from California. They were on their way to Pleasanton from Oakland and were driving on the I-580 freeway. It was then that a stray bullet entered the front passenger window and exited the back window, missing the couple narrowly.

The video goes on to show their reaction to the bullet shot. Mason can be heard saying:

“They just shot through our f****** window. Are you ok? We need to call the police.”

Later, while talking to the press, he clarified a little about what happened:

“I noticed the vehicle in front, their passenger got outside of their window, basically were sitting in their passenger side window facing backwards, and then literally a second later, you hear about four gunshots, I believe, one of which went through the window of this vehicle.”

Mason also confirmed that he saw the two suspect cars – a black Mercedes and a smaller white car, possibly a Hyundai – moments before the shooting.

Mason also talked about how the events unfolded:

“We were approaching the freeway. A vehicle cut us off at a four-way stop, and at that point, as we got onto the on-ramp, I noticed the vehicle behind me was also on my tail. Those two vehicles then broke off and bobbed and weaved through the traffic."

He added:

“Initially, the guy getting shot at, his car might have been hit because in the video, you can see he swerves quite heavily, but that could be him just trying to dodge the car in front of him."

Oakland police is still searching for the suspects

Although the entire incident was recorded on the dashcam, Oakland Police have yet to identify any suspects or make arrests concerning the case.

Betty Yu @BettyKPIX STRAY BULLET FROM SHOOTOUT HITS CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY - NEARLY MISSES COUPLE INSIDE



Garrett said this happened on 580 eastbound from Oakland to Pleasanton on 6/15 at 5 pm. STRAY BULLET FROM SHOOTOUT HITS CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY - NEARLY MISSES COUPLE INSIDEGarrett said this happened on 580 eastbound from Oakland to Pleasanton on 6/15 at 5 pm. @KPIXtv 🚨 STRAY BULLET FROM SHOOTOUT HITS CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY - NEARLY MISSES COUPLE INSIDE Garrett said this happened on 580 eastbound from Oakland to Pleasanton on 6/15 at 5 pm. @KPIXtv https://t.co/bVvZvwGJVA

The suspect's car can be seen in the video fleeing the scene right after the crossfire. As per the officials, the number plates of the cars were not captured on video.

The latest incident has added to the rising count of freeway shootings across the Bay Area. The governor of Oakland, Gavin Newsom, while responding to the increasing number of cases, has pledged to fund a new camera system across California.

