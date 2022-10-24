WATCH: Video shows man being shoved on Brooklyn subway tracks in random attack

On Friday, October 21, 2022, a 32-year-old man was knocked off a subway platform in Brooklyn in a completely unprovoked attack. Fortunately, the victim, though wounded, was not hit by a train.

The entire incident was caught on camera and surveillance footage was released by police on Saturday. In the video, the assailant was seen waiting on one side of the platform with his arms folded. The moment he spotted his target on the other side of the platform near another set of tracks was also caught on camera.

CeFaan Kim @CeFaanKim Man randomly shoved onto subway tracks. NYPD says victim didn't make contact with train or third rail. 3pm at Myrtle & Wyckoff Ave LM station in Bushwick, Brooklyn. 2nd unprovoked subway shove within week. Victim stable. Suspect is black male, 6' wearing yellow hoodie, black vest Man randomly shoved onto subway tracks. NYPD says victim didn't make contact with train or third rail. 3pm at Myrtle & Wyckoff Ave LM station in Bushwick, Brooklyn. 2nd unprovoked subway shove within week. Victim stable. Suspect is black male, 6' wearing yellow hoodie, black vest https://t.co/Y9W42TbV5V

The attacker then looked both ways to see if anyone was paying him any attention, and when the coast was clear, he rammed into the unsuspecting man, knocking him off his feet. The man fell onto the tracks, injuring his shoulder.

The culprit swiftly left the scene, picking up his backpack on his way out.

No arrests have been made yet regarding the Brooklyn subway attack. Police are looking for information on a male dressed in a yellow hoodie, a black jacket, and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477.

A 32-year-old man suffered injuries to his shoulder and collarbone after being unexpectedly pushed off a subway station in Brooklyn. The incident took place at around 2:40 pm at Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue subway station, on the northbound L-train tracks.

A transit worker told The Post:

"He was just in shock that it happened to him. It’s not like he had a confrontation with the person or they were arguing or anything. It was just a random shove. He just got shoved into the tracks — that’s what he said. This guy pushed him into the tracks."

Identified as David Martin, the 32-year-old has been taking the subway since middle school and was on his way to work on Friday when he was attacked, according to Yahoo. He said:

"In the blink of an eye, I was pushed with full force onto the train tracks."

The attack at the Brooklyn station, which could have killed him, left him with minor injuries and emotional trauma. An MTA security worker spoke about the repeated attacks and said:

"Every station is crazy, full of a bunch of lunatics and the mentally ill."

CeFaan Kim @CeFaanKim 2nd random unprovoked subway shove within week. At Myrtle & Wyckoff Ave L/M station in Bushwick, Brooklyn at 3pm Friday. Subway crime is up 47% week to date. YTD 22 people pushed onto tracks in 2022 vs 21 in 2021. 2nd random unprovoked subway shove within week. At Myrtle & Wyckoff Ave L/M station in Bushwick, Brooklyn at 3pm Friday. Subway crime is up 47% week to date. YTD 22 people pushed onto tracks in 2022 vs 21 in 2021. https://t.co/iisGHQNb1f

A similar incident took place in the Bronx earlier this month where a 26-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks while waiting for a No. 6 train. The assailant, Miguel Ramirez, has been charged with attempted murder.

