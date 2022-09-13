WATCH: Video shows Michigan police stopping Sterling Heights pharmacy heist

Michigan police apprehended a member of a group who broke into a local pharmacy in the middle of the night on September 9. Video released from bodycam footage shows how police in Sterling Heights, Michigan, thwarted a pharmacy heist in progress in the middle of the night, Fox News reported.

According to officials, the suspects smashed their way inside the pharmacy around 3:20 am when Michigan police Sgt. Tony Roeske, who was in the area, watched as the suspect's car pulled up near the scene on Ryan Road in Sterling Heights.

A statement issued on Facebook by the Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan said:

“On September 9th, 2022 at 3:20 am, Sgt. Roeske from the Sterling Heights Police Department was on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies.”

Video shows Michigan Police derail pharmacy robbery in progress and arrest one of the suspects at the scene

According to reports, at the time of the incident, Roeske was reportedly on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies early in the morning. While surveilling the area, Roeske surreptitiously watched a white Dodge Journey stop at the rear doors of the pharmacy.

In the video, Roeske is heard saying that he will pull up the patrol vehicle behind the bumper of the suspect's car to hinder their escape.

The video then shows Roeske outside the pharmacy door with the glass shattered all around the area, while he whispers instructions to the other officers who have joined him. Seconds later, the suspects noticed the police and tried to flee the scene. Police then chased down the robbers, issuing a warning to surrender.

The officer can be heard saying:

“Put your hands up right now, show me your hands…Put your hands up!”

Another officer said he would cover the back of the pharmacy and runs around the building. Roeske then warned that the suspects were running out front.

“They’re running out front, Alright, we’ve got a foot chase. Get a dog going. Multiple people running on foot. We’ve got one.”

STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

Moments later, we see police arresting one of the robbers as they try to pat him down for weapons. Police are still investigating the other suspects involved in the break-in.

The Sterling Heights Police Department issued the following statement on the arrest:

“Due to the outstanding job and due diligence by Sgt. Roeske and responding officers, a breaking & entering of a business was foiled. A suspect is now in jail, and his partners in crime are under investigation.”

Study reveals pharmacy robbery is an inherent problem in the country

According to a study by Arizona State University (ASU) in 2015, pharmacy robbery is a serious and incessant problem in the United States. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) between 2006 and 2013, there has been a significant and concerning increase in the number of pharmacy robberies.

According to the report, over three thousand pharmacies were robbed in six years. Earlier this year, Lembrent Rubin was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a pharmacy and using a firearm during the incident.

