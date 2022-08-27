WATCH: Video shows shooting near Michele Clark High School in South Austin that left three teens injured

On Friday afternoon, three teenagers were shot near Michele Clark Magnet High School in the South Austin area of Chicago, Illinois.

As per CBS, the shooting was an escalation of a physical altercation that occurred around 2:30 pm near Van Buren street on August 26. In the video, several young people can be seen arguing and fighting among themselves before gunfire begins, forcing many of them to flee the scene.

Three victims, two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old, were transported to Stroger hospital with gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities taped off various blocks in the South Austin area as they questioned potential eyewitnesses. The case remains under investigation. No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

Details of the South Austin shooting

According to Yahoo, eyewitnesses told authorities that the teens were seen fighting on a sidewalk in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue.

An anonymous eyewitness told CBS:

"I thought (the victim) got beat up because they were beating them up – but I didn't know that he had a got shot."

She continued:

"I hope and pray that they can get some help with good direction, because they're our future - and it's frightening."

Many are speculating that the young people involved in the violence are potentially students at Michele Clark High School.

Of the three people shot in the incident, one 17-year-old is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, while the other is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The 19-year-old victim suffered injuries to the arm and back, but is currently in stable condition.

NBC Chicago reported that this is the second shooting to occur near a Chicago school in a week. Earlier this week on Wednesday, four people were shot across the street from Schurz High School in Old Irving Park.

Violence around South Austin and the Michele Clark high school

According to the New Yorker, students and staff at Michele Clark High School reported feeling unsafe due to the institution's proximity to Chicago's West side, which has seen several shootings.

The South Austin school was in the news last October after a 16-year-old student named Kierra Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting. Authorities reported that on October 14, 2021, the teen was standing with her friends at 11:29 pm when suspects arrived in a black sedan and opened fire. She was transported to Mount Sinai hospital, where died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the school was shut down for a period of time. After it reopened on October 21, a vigil was held in memoriam of the student. Her killing provoked discussion among staff about gun violence and the harsh realities of being educated near an area where gang activity is a harsh reality.

