WATCH: Video shows South California road rage incident involving Tesla driver

On Wednesday, January 11, a South California Tesla driver was recorded smashing a vehicle in a road rage incident. The suspect, who has not been identified by Los Angeles authorities, has been accused of a spate of similar attacks involving assault and verbal abuse.

In recently released footage of the Tesla driver, he can be seen approaching a car and smashing its hood with a pipe, before the victim drives into him, pushing him back and proceeding to escape. In another clip, the Tesla driver can be seen harassing yet another California motorist.

As per the New York Post, the driver's Tesla does not have license plates, making it difficult for authorities to track him down. Fox reported that the California Highway Patrol has identified him as the primary suspect in at least four road rage incidents.

Witnesses discuss the string of attacks by the California driver

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, an anonymous witness who recorded the California serial road rage suspect said that he felt compelled to capture footage after witnessing the accused leave the scene of a minor accident.

The anonymous witness said:

"I figure even if I was scared or whatever, you really got to help people out and do the right thing. Or, at any rate, just be able to supply a license plate number. I would want someone to do that for me."

Another suspect, a California woman, told ABC that she encountered the suspect in West Hollywood as far back as June, when he allegedly got into an argument with her before striking a valet driver who tried to intervene. The California woman, who also remained anonymous, recorded the incident.

She said:

"The Tesla was coming into oncoming traffic. We confronted each other, and I said to him, 'You can make it, just keep coming slow.' And immediately, he went into some kind of psycho mode and starts screaming and motioning."

GVNNY @gvnnyf #LosAngeles #California #crazyvideos #roidrage #Traffic #LA County Area - Man in #Tesla Model X Dark Gray terrorizing ppl on Highway 101. 1st video - looks like #LA PD was passing by. 2nd video - he went after 2 separate vehicles. 3rd video - harrased a storage customer. #RoadRage #LA County Area - Man in #Tesla Model X Dark Gray terrorizing ppl on Highway 101. 1st video - looks like #LAPD was passing by. 2nd video - he went after 2 separate vehicles. 3rd video - harrased a storage customer. #RoadRage #LosAngeles #California #crazyvideos #roidrage #Traffic https://t.co/2d7IqpqTWd

She said that she attempted to calm down the road rage suspect, but that he threw a soda can towards her 93-year-old mother, who was with her at the scene. She said that subsequently, a valet driver tried to calm him down before getting punched by the suspect.

The woman said:

"Boom! He just smashes him in the face. I take out my phone, I start snapping a couple of pictures. I'm trying to back out. They get into it."

Speaking to KABC, another woman said that the Tesla driver seemed so volatile she thought she would also become a victim of assault.

She said:

“I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out."

Flashy @SenkuBurner @nypost I think the real story is that this has happened separate times with months in between and he’s been wearing the same shirt in each instance lol that shirt must make him feel some type of way @nypost I think the real story is that this has happened separate times with months in between and he’s been wearing the same shirt in each instance lol that shirt must make him feel some type of way

The case currently remains under investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

Poll : 0 votes