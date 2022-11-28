WATCH: Video shows terrifying moment Malibu motorcyclist is struck by truck in fatal three-vehicle crash

On November 19, a Malibu motorcyclist's camera captured a fatal three-vehicle crash in which he was hit by a truck.

In the footage, the unidentified motorcyclist can be seen waiting on Pacific Coast Highway, looking to turn into Kanan Dume road. After a moment, a gray pickup truck can be seen approaching from the opposite direction, before being hit by a speeding black Lexus SUV.

Disclaimer: The following video contains sensitive content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The pickup truck, along with its various tools and materials, flies into the motorcyclist, bringing a shocking end to the video.

The motorcyclist and truck driver survived

NY Breaking reported that while the motorcyclist and pickup truck driver survived, the occupant of the Lexus SUV died at the scene. Throughout the course of the investigation, the Los Angeles County Police Department later revealed that the Lexus had been stolen just one hour before the shocking crash.

As per Los Angeles authorities, the driver of the Lexus SUV had just been released from rehab on the day of the accident. A Sheriff's spokersperson said that prior to the collision, the driver had been accused of speeding with the stolen vehicle, hitting six warning markers in the median before crashing into the pickup truck.

KTLA reported that after colliding with the gray pickup, the black SUV proceeded to crash into a 9-meter-high embankment before landing upside down. As per News AU, various people near the crash site attempted to rescue the driver, but failed to get him out of the vehicle before it caught fire and exploded.

Are Malibu roads potentially dangerous?

According to a report published by Pepperdine Graphic, joy-riding, street racing, and traffic congestion has led to a rise in fatal road accidents in Malibu, with 37 vulnerable road users (motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) dying in the area between 2016 and 2021.

Of the 37 victims, 18 were pedestrians, while five were motorcyclists, and two were bike users.

Traffic detective Richard Curry told the publication one of the reasons why road safety is such a massive issue in the Malibu area. Curry said:

"The unique geographical layout of Malibu is that PCH, Malibu Canyon, Kanan Road [and] Topanga Canyon are all bypasses for the people that are trying to avoid sitting on the 101 freeway."

Curry said that due to the large number of commuters, it becomes a statewide issue.

“If the city (...) is trying to target and educate people that are residents, they can do that. But when you have 20,000 residents versus 300,000 commuters that are driving through your city everyday, it’s gonna be hard to reach those 300,000 commuters."

On December 15, 2021, Caltrans Information Officer Michael Comeaux said that various efforts are being undertaken to improve road safety in the area.

Comeaux said:

“[The study] will explore safety improvements, assess the challenges related to climate change and identify opportunities to create or enhance Complete Streets features aimed at improving safety and mobility for all users and especially the VRUs."

Comeaux added that the improvements will include more pavement markings, speed limit signs, speed feedback signs, and pedestrian crossing signs.

