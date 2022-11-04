Who was Andrea Bullo? Moonshadows Malibu owner and son killed in fiery LA crash 

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Moonshadows owner Andrea Bullo and his teenage son Marco died in a fiery car crash on West Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles.

According to People News, Andrea Bullo, 60, and Marco, 13, were in a classic Ford Mustang when an Eastbound Toyota Camry struck their car. It is believed that the driver of the Camry, 21-year-old Kevin Gonzales, may have been drunk drinking.

Reports by Los Angeles authorities suggest that Andrea and Marco Bullo died at the scene of the crash. Kevin Gonzales was detained by the police and administered a sobriety test. He has been charged with two counts of murder, with a bond set at $4 million.

Andrea Bullo's Michelin star eatery has served many A-list celebrities

Andrea Bullo was best recognized as the co-owner of Moonshadows, a popular Malibu eatery. The Moonshadows Malibu Website stated that Bullo was a native of Venice, Italy, where he began his restaurant career at Do Forni e Antico Pignolo in 1979. The website reported that Bullo also had experience in the hospitality industry, having worked in a string of luxury hotels such as Londra Palace and Excelsior.

Deadline reported that Bullo purchased a stake in the business in 2001. At the time, the restaurant was supposedly an unremarkable venue that he hoped to refurbish into a luxury dining and nightlife hub. By the time of his death, the eatery had a Michelin star, with Yelp placing it at number 86 on the list of Top 100 restaurants in the USA.

Eventually, the restaurant gained prominence for serving famous clientele such as Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson, and Britney Spears. It garnered recognition for its dining and waterfront views, with many celebrities visiting for its vibrant nightlife.

The New York Post reported that in the wake of Bullo's death, many visitors arrived at the venue in recognition of the owner, who had become a notable figure himself. A day after the crash, co-owner Michael Cardenas told NBC that the restaurant would be closed on November 3, Thursday, as a sign of respect.

Michael Cardenas said:

“He had great integrity. He was honest to others and a family man. Just a good human being."

Visitors to the restaurant lamented the deaths of Andrea Bullo and his son to NBC reporters. One visitor said:

“He’ll be so sorely missed. It’s unfathomable."

Another said:

"He was a great dad."

A guest by the name of Shauna Sauceda told Fox News that Bullo was synonymous with the Moonshadows brand.

She said:

"It's just devastating and tragic Everybody's been to Moonshadows. I mean if you didn't come all the time you at least came a couple of times. I mean it's a famous place. But Andrea was the spirit of Moonshadows."

The fatal car crash that claimed Andrea and Marco Bullo remains under investigation.

