WATCH: Viral video shows dramatic New York car chase and robbery

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a car chase across the Upper East Side in New York City ended in a robbery. According to police, the robber rammed a black Mercedes into an SUV before taking off with a bag of cash. The robbery took place just a few blocks away from the residence of the New York Mayor.

Police received a call around 4.40 pm on Saturday about a car chase down 2nd Avenue. The two vehicles involved were a black Mercedes Benz sedan and a silver Toyota Rav 4.

A video of the road rage, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, shows the silver Toyota being hit by the other car twice, spinning it into the bus lane. Once the cars stopped, a male can be seen exiting the car, armed with a handgun. Seconds later, the same person got into the Mercedes with a bag full of cash. The suspect also appeared to be threatening the Toyota driver with his firearm.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Independent:

"The suspect fled the location in the vehicle. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing."

The incident scared the bystanders at the scene, who knew the effects of gun violence all too well. The video shows people running away from the swerving cars.

An employee at the nearby Yorkville Deli and Market shared their experience with the New York Daily News:

"The guy was in shock — he cannot say nothing. He was just standing in his place. At first when, when he saw the gun ... He got out and he put his hands up…The driver was just waiting for him to get inside the car and they took off right away."

Another witness claimed that the whole incident transpired over a maximum of three minutes. No bystanders were injured.

New York plagued with incidents of road rage

Saturday's dangerous cash grab occurred just days after an intentional car crash killed a 59-year-old bystander outside a deli in Far Rockaway, New York.

A feud between two women on the street near the deli escalated exponentially when one of them aimed her speeding black Honda Civic at the other woman. However, the car unintentionally crashed into the deli, hitting 59-year-old Michael Storch.

He sustained critical head injuries and died at St. John's Hospital. In her attempt to flee the scene, the woman also hit another pedestrian, though not fatally.

