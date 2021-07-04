"We are always running out of time": Liam Payne leaves fans concerned with cryptic messages about his breakup with Maya Henry

One Direction star Liam Payne posted crypted stories on his Instagram page on July 4th, speaking about his recent breakup with fiancé Maya Henry. The couple became engaged in August 2020 days before Liam’s 27th birthday.

Image via MEGA

Payne posted stories on his Instagram indicating regret over his breakup. The “Strip that down” singer expressed that he is still in love with the 20-year-old model, Maya Henry. The couple met in August 2015 and began dating weeks after Payne's relationship with Cheryl ended.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE MY LIFE: Liam Payne speaks on his breakup with fiancé Maya Henry. pic.twitter.com/FfQq4SLp73 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 4, 2021

Payne did not wish to rush into a new relationship with Henry as his focus was on his son Bear, born in 2017.

Payne and Henry confirmed their relationship in August 2019. On Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the singer admitted to being tied to the model. The singer also posted on Instagram sharing his love and how happy he felt with Henry, to which she responded by saying that,

“So glad we can be happy together.”

In August 2020, the young model was seen showing off her three million pound engagement ring.

Liam Payne's mental health struggles

In June 2021, there seemed to be trouble in paradise. Payne and Henry split after the singer felt like he wasn’t able “to be the best version of himself.” The One Direction star confirmed on the podcast Diary of a CEO hosted by Steve Barlett that he was disappointed in himself.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships.”

Liam Payne, estimated to be worth 500 million pounds, admitted he was dealing with mental health struggles. Payne expressed that he felt like a child.

"I was a director of a half-a-billion pound industry at 22. But if I am trying to pay car insurance I am useless. Picking up my post? I am the worst person in the world. You are deluded in your growth."

Image via Getty Images

Payne also admitted to having suicidal thoughts despite his incredible success. He said that the feelings were “really, really severe,” and the thoughts had increased during UK’s lockdown during the pandemic.

Once the cryptic stories were posted on Payne's Instagram, which has over 23 million followers, fans were left confused.

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FRICKETY FRICK FRACK IS THIS EXPLANATION PLEASE #LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/ym9d7tjJMy — laura ◟̽◞̽ (@buggiethebrave) July 4, 2021

Liam Payne I hope you are doing good. I’m so confused right now. pic.twitter.com/AcHKNk95pb — Harry Styles (@SUNFLOWERVOL128) July 4, 2021

Wtf does this mean — god's final girl (@itwontbeme) July 4, 2021

i loved them together. DEFINITION of right person, wrong time. — b 🧚🏼 (@dvncarlsonlove) July 4, 2021

It seems that he was drunk and not in a good mental space, a lot of ppl are losing it bc they’re worried about him — Claudia Caputo 🇻🇪 (@claudinis2909) July 4, 2021

An appreciation post for Liam Payne because he deserves all the love and happiness in the world. We love you so much Liam🤍 We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/wVEjxCF6vK — LexiMalott ◟̽◞̽ (@Lexi_Malott) July 4, 2021

Hi @LiamPayne, you are our inspiration, you deserves all the love and happiness of the world. We love you Liam. ❤ pic.twitter.com/8Q0pQFWajK — Comfort for Liam (@comfortforliam) July 4, 2021

fuck i’m so anxious @LiamPayne please know that we love you and i hope you’re okay please look after yourself — laura ♡’s anna (@asheshabit) July 4, 2021

Fans have also expressed love and support for Payne, hoping he heals from his mental health struggles and his breakup with Henry.

