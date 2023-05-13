"We ask EXO-L for your understanding": Fans react as SM Entertainment stops them from sending letters to Kai during his military training 

On May 12, 2023, EXO member Kai's agency SM Entertainment requested fans not to send internet letters and emails to the training center. The idol recently enlisted for his mandatory military service and is currently undergoing training at a training center before he proceeds to join the military as a public service worker.
In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the age of 18-31 must serve in the military for two years or less depending on the department an individual is assigned. Exceptions may be made only for those suffering from any kind of ailment.
In SM Entertainment's statement, the agency asked fans not to send internet letters and mail to Kai during his training because of several reasons. A large number of letters can result in the delay of other trainees receiving their letters as the Korean military prints the letter of an active soldier and then hands them to the concerned individual.
To avoid any inconvenience for other soldiers and prevent the loss of letters, the agency stated alternate ways for fans to send their messages:
"If you have messages you would like to say to Kai, please leave them through Kai's Bubble messaging chat or in the EXO-L community in the Kwangya Club app. We plan on delivering it to Kai so he can see them all after his training period and we ask EXO-L for your understanding and cooperation."
Most fans have expressed support for the announcement and took to social media to spread the word:
Netizens support latest statement issued by SM Entertainment regarding EXO's Kai
As soon as the fans read the official statement issued by the agency, they had different reactions to it. Some took to social media to ask for a clarification regarding the matter, whereas others understood that it will not be wise to send so many letters to the idol at the training center as it will be inconvenient for the other soldiers who are in the same center.
While most fans decided to use other means to communicate with the Rover singer as laid down by SM Entertainment, others were not so enthused by the idea:
More about EXO's Kai
After debuting in 2011 as the first-ever group member of EXO, the Rover singer has come a long way and has been credited with many songs, including Peaches, Vanilla, Mmmh, Amnesia, Reason, and others.
He is not just a singer but also a model and an actor. He is well known for dramas including Andante, Haru Ga Kita, and Miracle That We Met.
The idol recently made his solo comeback after almost one year and seven months by releasing his third EP. His lead single Rover has been creating buzz among the fans and also aided him in snagging his first-ever music show win.
The EXO member will reportedly be discharged from his mandatory military service on February 10, 2025.