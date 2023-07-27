We asked Stephanie Beatriz if her Twisted Metal character would get along with her Brooklyn Nine-Nine one (Exclusive)

Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame stars as Quiet in the Peacock original, Twisted Metal, which is set to stream exclusively on the platform, starting Thursday, July 27. Of course, most fans know her as Detective Rosa Diaz from her iconic police sitcom.

At first glance, there are similarities between both characters. While innately funny (doubtless based on Beatriz's own incredible comedic chops), neither character lets her guard down, almost coming off as standoffish at first. And yet, there is a likability to both characters that draws viewers in almost at once.

Based on the PlayStation game, Twisted Metal follows the story of John Doe (Anthony Mackie) who teams up with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) to deliver a package. On the way, they battle various kinds of adversity and come across a killer clown named Sweet Tooth.

We spoke to the star of Twisted Metal about whether Quiet and Rosa from Brooklyn Nine-Nine would get along in real life. Catch the conversation in video form below:

When asked what kind of dynamic Quiet and Rosa would share, Beatriz answered the question without missing a beat:

"I think they would either be best friends or mortal enemies."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star then went on to speak about working with Thomas Haden Church. In Twisted Metal, he plays Agent Stone, a post-apocalyptic lawman who prowls the end to the world for those who stray from the law. And who doles out punishment that makes you hate him immensely, instantly.

"Thomas Haden Church is an incredibly talented actor. He has been nominated for Oscars. He's phenomenal. And I just try to bring my A-Game to match what he is doing. I'll say this. He plays this cold, unyielding post-apocalyptic lawman," Beatriz said.

It is ironic that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine policewoman is at odds with a policeman in Twisted Metal. Beatriz went on:

"And he's terrifying. Again, one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. Just lovely to chat with. But absolutely terrifying when you're doing a scene with him. And so, I just sank into my character's story and I didn't have to do much else. Just trust the story and yourself and your instincts. I think one of the things I really like to do in acting is trust my instincts."

She also went on to explain how she approached this role:

"To trust my sense of play. And I know that sounds weird because play...you think of fun right? But when you're acting, it's also play. So, as long as you're just trusting your sense of play and trusting that you know enough about your character and your story and about your backstory, then whatever happens with this actor in this moment, it feels really real and fresh and I think, our hope is, that that is caught by the camera. And that is translated to you, the viewer."

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.]

Sink your teeth into this meaty new post-apocalyptic action comedy series with dollops of dark comedy only on Peacock. And for a double dose of Beatriz, you can catch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the same streaming platform.