"We are beyond proud": Fans ecstatic as BTS V wins Best K-Music Artist and his title track 'Slow Dancing' wins Best K-Music on KM Chart

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has been getting a lot of accolades after the release of his debut solo album, LAYOVER, on September 8, 2023. The KM Chart 2023 was held on November 10, 2023, where V won two awards for Best K-Music Artist and Best K-Music. He won the latter for his song Slow Dancing which is also the title track of LAYOVER.

KM Chart announced the news after the awards were handed and when fans found out that their idol had won two awards, they were incredibly happy. They took to X to express their joy and pride about their idol winning two awards.

BTS V's debut solo album LAYOVER has five tracks, including Slow Dancing (title track), Blue, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and For Us. The singer-songwriter also sold over 1.5 million album copies on Hanteo on the first day of the album release. This was eclipsed by his bandmate Jungkook on November 3, 2023.

Fans overjoyed with BTS V's achievement and trended "CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG" worldwide on X

When fans found out that V had won two awards, they made sure to trend the win with the hashtag "CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG." The hashtag started with 17.5K retweets only to go up to 25.7K retweets by the evening of November 10, 2023, as fans celebrated his latest win.

Since KM Chart announced plans to host the 2023 KM Chart Year-end Awards, excitement among K-pop fans has grown tenfold. The award ceremony's title is still up for debate and hasn't been made public yet.

It doesn't come as a surprise that fans voted for Slow Dancing, which won the Best K-Music award at the KM Chart. LAYOVER is a story where the musician beseeches his partner to embrace him at the start of this painful love story. It sends viewers on a wild emotional rollercoaster, full of longing and yearning for love.

The sequence may have been the outcome of Taehyung's preparation and commitment to working with ADOR's creative producer Min Hee-jin to create his debut solo album LAYOVER. The album finishes with the singer discovering who he is. Fans rushed to X and showered praises on the Love Me Again singer and songwriter for winning two awards at the 2023 KM Chart.

Taehyung became the first K-Pop solo artist to sell more than 2.2 million album copies on the Gaon Chart. As of November 6, 2023, LAYOVER has 2,235,651 sales on the Gaon Albums Chart, which is now known as the Circle Chart. It is significant to note that an album by a soloist has sold 2.2 million copies for the first time in the history of the South Korean music chart.

However, this is not where the Love Me Again singer and songwriter wishes to halt. BTS V previewed an apparent song recording video on his Instagram stories on November 9, 2023. BTS V was spotted in a studio, recording something while sporting a pair of spectacles and a casual white t-shirt and trousers.

To prevent any information about his new passion project from being leaked, BTS V substituted SZA's Good Days for his voice. However, fans are already speculating theories and are excited about the prospect of hearing new music from him soon.

Additionally, BTS V debuted at position 83 on Billboard's Artist 100 list, his ninth non-consecutive week there as a solo music artist. More details about his upcoming music releases and plans to enlist in the military will be revealed by HYBE Labels.