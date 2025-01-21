"We got pastors launching meme coins in 2025" - Internet reacts as Lorenzo Sewell launches own crypto coin post Trump prayer

Reverend Lorenzo Sewell unveiled his crypto token called $Lorenzo, hours after delivering one of three benedictions at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.

Taking to his X account @pastorzosewell, he uploaded a 50-second video in which he stated:

“I need you to do me a favor, right now. I need you to go buy the official Lorenzo Sewell coin. I want you to be able to see politics become manifest, not just in the way where we’re praying over political gatherings, but we’re seeing us become the hands and the feet of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Lorenzo Sewell urged his community members to buy his “token”, claiming that it would fund his ministry’s services including offering transportation, housing, education, and medical services to those in need.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the $Lorenzo launch, the internet has been having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @gookyjhit commented on influencer Feared Buck’s post resharing the pastor’s post.

“We got pastors launching meme coins in 2025. Who got in on it?” the user asked.

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“This is gotta stop at some point right we had no idea who this man was 12 hours ago. He embarrasses himself and his family and now he has a meme coin which will ultimately end up with a rug pull by a man of the Lord. And then it’s on to a vacation with Hawk Tuah?” a person wrote.

“Just when you thought crypto couldn't get more divine, Rev. Sewell mints his own coin post-prayer at Trump's inauguration. Is this the holy grail of investments or just another sermon on the blockchain?” one person wrote.

“These Reverends need to be more reverend,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Haha praise the lord for this money,” a netizen wrote.

“Crypto has gone too far bro,” another netizen wrote.

“Get your grift on!” a user wrote.

“Bro didn't waste any time,” wrote another.

More about Lorenzo Sewell’s crypto launch

On Monday, Lorenzo Sewell, the senior pastor of Detroit-based 180 Church announced his crypto token launch via social media. Taking to X, he wrote in the caption:

“The crypto community was kind enough to send me $Lorenzo, so I have permanently locked my tokens into a Liquidity Pool, so that I will never sell on the community but rather just earn fees as our token continues to flourish! Amazing day, all the Glory to God!”

Pastor Sewell also provided a link to his crypto token. Later, in the post’s video, he pleaded with his followers to purchase the coins to help the ministry “accomplish the vision that God has called us to do in our Earth.”

“I give God glory for what he has done, but we know that King’s dream can only be fulfilled if we acknowledge that people are living in a nightmare,” he said in conclusion.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Donald and Melania Trump also launched their crypto tokens, $TRUMP and $MELANIA respectively, ahead of his presidential inauguration, and Lorenzo Sewell’s unveiling appears to be inspired by them.

While Trump’s was launched on Friday (January 17) evening, Melania dropped hers on Sunday (January 19) night. As per The Atlantic, the price of the former rose from $6 to $70 in less than a day.

Not only that but Axios reported that two of Donald’s companies that oversee 80 percent of the total supply of the meme coins made $10 billion over the weekend.

