What did Pastor R.A. Vernon say? Word Church founder issues apology over controversial remarks during his sermon 

Dr. R.A. Vernon, the founder and senior pastor of the Word Church of Cleveland, Ohio, is trending online due to his controversial remarks.

Trigger warning: This article has references to r*pe and s*xual assault. Discretion is advised.

While delivering his sermon on Sunday, January 12, 2025, he addressed s*xual assault victims and said:

“This, he didn't r*pe you, you picked them. Yeah, to those that have dealt with r*pe or anything or incest. Oh my god, my heart goes out to you but so many they’ll admit, who I slept with, I chose to, I’m not blaming him no more. And in one sense, I empower him by letting him.”

Dr. R.A. Vernon continued his “Break the Cycle” sermon by saying that by letting people get close to you, you give them a chance to hurt or harm you. He added that the light no longer shines on either the victim or the abuser, as the “word of God” had been defiled. He mentioned that both parties were “crazy” and “lost,” and neither should be “mad” at the other.

Vernon shared that the best way to heal is to acknowledge that God had a “hold” on your heart, “pray” for them, and “give them another chance.” As the video of his sermon circulated online, the pastor received severe backlash.

In response to the criticism, he issued an apology. On social media, R.A. Vernon said, “I should have used better wording” during the sermon. He said its purpose was to help the congregation “break the unhealthy cycles of the past.”

More about R.A. Vernon’s apology amid his recent controversial comments

In his apology video, R.A. Vernon shared he realized that his approach to the sermon wasn’t right after someone sent him the now-viral clip. He shared that he wanted to push his community to get over their past and move forward with their lives despite being treated wrong.

The pastor gave examples of children who weren’t “raised” properly by their parents or were “abandoned” by them, or a consensual relationship someone decided to be a part of, but it didn’t “end well.”

“[My clip] it sounded like I was implying it was okay for someone to s*xually assault you because you chose them… I would never say that. Coupled with that, I used the r-word having no idea, and I should have how much that word can trigger people that have been s*xually assaulted in any form. For that, I apologize,” he shared.

Dr. Vernon said he should have used better terms. He further mentioned that people who knew him knew that he had been in “love with one woman for almost 30 years” and shared “two beautiful daughters” with her, whom he “love(d)” very much.

The senior pastor of Word Church mentioned having the utmost respect for all the female members of his congregation and standing by s*xual assault victims all his life.

“I should have done a better job. I should have known better. I should have watched by wording. I should have said that part of my message better. And for that, I simply apologize. I’ll learn from it and that won’t happen again,” he concluded.

In brief, about R.A. Vernon

According to the Word Church website, Dr. R.A. Vernon, along with his wife, Victory Vernon, is the church's co-founder and senior pastor. Previously, he was a faith leader in his hometown, Cleveland.

He has obtained several accolades from Ashland Theological Seminary, including a Master of Arts in Practical Theology, a Diploma of Theology with a concentration in Black Church Studies, and a Doctor of Ministry with a concentration in church growth.

He has also co-founded The Vernon Family Foundation and R.A. Vernon Ministries, both of which empower people in the fields of education, outreach, and personal growth.

As a mentor, Dr. Vernon founded The Shepherds Connection, which offers “strategic leadership, counsel on pastoral and personal matters, and ministry development” to other senior pastors and their spouses. The group has over 200 members.

Pastor Vernon, the father of five, including two daughters and three sons, is also an author who has written books, including Dr. R. A. Vernon’s 10 Rules of Dating: The Rules Have Changed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback