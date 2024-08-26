"We got rid of Blueface just to end up with Corey"- Internet reacts as Corey Pritchett Jr debuts new girlfriend amid ex-wife feud 

YouTuber Corey Pritchett Jr. has garnered the internet’s attention after seemingly confirming his relationship with social media personality and businesswoman Chestine Washington, best known as BigBankDanni online. Netizens have since taken to the internet to share their opinions on the union, as the former had been feuding with his ex-wife, Carmen Pritchett not long ago.

On August 25, 2024, Corey Pritchett Jr. took to Instagram to congratulate Chestine Washington for launching her new business. While sharing a carousel of images of the couple together, Corey wrote online:

“Today Was A Crazy Success For The SOFT OPENING ❤️💪🏽 I’m Proud Of You @bigbankdanni SOLD OUT IN 7 HOURS After opening the 100th #ThePeachCobblerFactory 🍨🧁 #SSG”

This comes after Corey Pritchett Jr. took to Instagram to reveal that he had sent Chestine Washington $10,000 to “shoot” his “shot.” He also applauded the latter for her knowledge of business. He said on the social networking site:

“I love how Danni really a Boss, seeing her invest her money as a black woman while living lavish and how she operates her life is motivational. And not only that, She’s BEAUTIFUL AS THE F**K CHOCOLATE klondike LAWDDD. PLUS She’s smart as hell but is NOT to be f**ked with IYKYK…. I can learn a lot from her and not I’m not insecure to want to learn from a Successful Woman who I can actually build businesses with and serve our people.”

He went on to ask the Washington Logistics Co-founder to get in touch with him.

However, following the seeming confirmation of the relationship, internet users did not seem to be pleased with the union, with one person saying:

Netizens continued to express exasperation over Corey Pritchett Jr. pursuing bigbankdanni. Other reactions read:

The union comes after Corey took to Instagram to reveal that he was struggling to get his divorce with Carmen finalized due to the interference of the latter’s manager. Meanwhile, Carmen Pritchett also took to the internet to accuse Corey Pritchett Jr. of not fulfilling his financial commitments, as the latter paid Danni $10,000.

Some reactions to the latter seemingly confirming his relationship with Washington read:

Inside Carmen and Corey Pritchett Jr.’s internet feud as the latter seemingly announces relationship with Chestine Washington

After the 25-year-old internet personality revealed that he sent Chestine $10,000 on August 19, 2024, Carmen Pritchett took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the former was yet to pay an outstanding balance worth over $35,000 for his Miami residence. Carmen wrote online:

“here for a couple mins lol GO PAY THESE PPL since you wanna pay someone to be yo “gf””

Meanwhile, the duo also feuded over Carmen allegedly not signing their divorce papers. Corey took to the internet to share screenshots of him speaking to Carmen’s manager, who claimed that Carmen was not signing the papers that were “filed wrong.”

Additionally, Corey also took to Facebook to allege that he was trying to get Carmen to sign the divorce papers at the beginning of 2024. In response to Corey speaking about his relationship with Carmen online, the latter said on X in a deleted tweet:

“nobody tryna be attached to you, MY lawyers already on it, and you don’t even supposed to be mentioning my name at all btw but once again, MY lawyers already on it… next time reach out to me lawyers not the CEO of the company….”

It remains unclear as to whether Carmen and Corey were finally divorced at the time of writing this article.

