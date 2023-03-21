“We are heartbroken”: Officers issue statement as shooting at Lamar High School Arlington leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

A student from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, shot and killed a classmate while injuring another one outside the school campus on Monday, March 20, 2023. The student fled the scene after the incident.

Marcelo Cavazos, the Arlington Independent School District Superintendent, spoke at a news conference held on Monday afternoon. The Superintendent informed the media about the student's death and said that the district was heartbroken by another school shooting.

Cavazos said:

“Schools deserve to be a safe place for students to learn and to grow every day. Today, we're heartbroken.”

The on-campus shooting reportedly occurred on the first day that students were back in school after a spring break holiday.

Lamar High School shooting suspect faces capital murder charge

Citing police officials, CBS News reported that the on-campus shooting reportedly occurred outside of Lamar High school around 7 am. This was nearly 35 minutes before classes were scheduled to begin for the day.

As per NBC News, a video that captured the horrific incident showed the juvenile suspect approaching the two victims before shooting them. The two victims were sitting outside Lamar High school, waiting for the doors to open.

NBC News, citing Jesse Minton of Arlington Police, reported that one of the students who was critically injured was a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital but later succumbed to the injury. Another injured student, a juvenile female, was reportedly grazed by the bullet and was expected to make a full recovery.

The juvenile suspect, who ran from the school after the shooting, was later taken into custody after witnesses at the scene described the shooter to the authorities. Officials said that the suspect, who was found with weapons during his arrest, will now face a capital murder charge. They added that they cannot disclose the identity of the assailant as he is a minor.

Officials, who have yet to uncover a motive for the shooting, said that investigations were ongoing.

Seemingly appalled by the incident, in a press conference Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones expressed his shock and grief over the deadly shooting. He also commented on the increasing gun violence around U.S. schools. Jones added that police and school officials need help from the community to combat the endemic school shootings by keeping weapons out of children's reach.

He said that they need to make sure that guns don't end up on school campuses and that they need gun owners "to step up and be responsible." He said that they need to make sure that their guns are properly secured so their children don't have access to guns. Jones noted:

"That means using gun safes, gun locks and not leaving the guns unsecured in cars or other places where kids can get them.”

CBS News reported that shortly after the incident on Monday, Lamar High school was placed into an immediate lockdown. The lockdown lasted several hours and in adherence to protocol, the police swept the building, making sure that there were no other shooters or weapons inside the campus.

After the lockdown was lifted, students were reportedly taken to an athletic center where they were united with their parents.

Shortly after the incident, in a statement, Lamar High school Principal Andrew Hagman condoled the incident and said:

"Unfathomable remorse. To think that a young life was lost in such a senseless fashion. It's incredible and it's incredible when it happens right at your doorstep. I'm still numb, but thankful that more kids were not hurt and staff were not hurt. My heart goes out to the young man's family."

Lamar High school remains closed on Tuesday and will re-open on Wednesday when counselors will be made available to offer support on campus.

