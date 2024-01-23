"We knew this was coming!": Ron DeSantis suspending his presidential campaign sparks wild reactions online

Ron DeSantis has been trending on social media after he stepped down from contesting in the upcoming United States Presidential Election on January 22, 2024. Although he won't be participating in the election, Ron would be supporting Donald Trump, as per CNN.

The news comes after the Governor of Florida had to cancel his appearances on two TV shows, Meet the Press and State of the Union, that air on NBC and CNN respectively. The interviews were supposed to happen on Sunday and this was a result of certain changes in Ron's schedule.

Expand Tweet

While the news of Ron stepping down from the elections has grabbed the attention of the netizens, they reacted to the same on X (Twitter). One of them claimed that this was confirmed to happen and Trump might do the same.

A reaction to Ron's decision on social media (Image via kylegriffin1/X)

Ron DeSantis exits from the 2024 United States Presidential Election: Netizens react to Ron's decision on social media

According to NBC News, Ron DeSantis announced in December 2023 that he would be contesting in the upcoming United States presidential election this year. Ron's sudden exit from the elections has been shocking for everyone, they shared their reactions on social media platforms:

Netizens share their reactions to Ron's decision (Image via kylegriffin1/X)

Netizens share their reactions to Ron's decision (Image via kylegriffin1/X)

Netizens share their reactions to Ron's decision (Image via kylegriffin1/X)

As mentioned earlier, Ron canceled his interviews on two TV shows and netizens were speculating that he might have opted to step down from the 2024 elections. He had already grabbed the second spot in the Iowa Presidential Caucus Election Results for this year. He was followed by Nikki Haley in the third.

Colorado Springs Gazette states that CNN and NBC confirmed from their respective sides that Ron won't appear on their shows. State of the Union said in their statement through X (Twitter) that they are expecting Ron to come on the show in the future.

Expand Tweet

Ron's press secretary Bryan Griffin also shared a post on X (Twitter), confirming the problems in his schedule, adding that the interview would happen later on another date. The post continued:

"The governor will be traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday in NH."

Ron DeSantis issued a statement regarding his exit from the elections

Ron DeSantis posted a video on his official page on X (Twitter), where he confirmed that he has suspended his presidential campaign. He said he cannot request his supporters to "volunteer their time and donate their resources" when there are fewer chances to win. He continued:

"While, I've had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the Coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear."

Expand Tweet

The Hill states that Ron DeSantis opened up on the mistakes he has made so far after announcing his participation in the upcoming election. While speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on January 18, DeSantis admitted that he tried to stay away from the media and continued:

"I should have gone on all the corporate shows, I should have gone on everything. I started doing that as we got into the end of the summer, and we did it. But we had an opportunity, I think, to come out of the gate and do that and reach a much broader folk."

Although Ron has suspended his presidential campaign, he has not addressed anything about his future plans.