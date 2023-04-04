"We love every moment of it": Fans celebrate KinnPorsche's first anniversary by reminiscing favorite moments

KinnPorsche: The Series’ fans celebrate its first anniversary by reminiscing about their favorite moments from the show. The famous Thai series was released on April 2 last year, making history in the world of the BL genre. On April 2, 2023, the global hit KinnPorsche celebrated its first anniversary, and fans took the opportunity to highlight what they loved about the series.

Fans also expressed their appreciation to the cast and crew, who worked tirelessly to create such a masterpiece and make them feel every emotion through their superb acting abilities.

Klanna Studio @klanna_studio ‍ HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY KINNPORSCHE THE SERIES ‍



Thank you KinnPorsche for your amazing story. We love every moment of it & always miss you dearly.

With only 14 episodes, the series has paved the way and left fans wanting more from each character, whether they are leads or supporting characters. Other supporting characters, such as bodyguards and Mafia Family members, have received high praise for their performances to date as well.

KinnPorsche is an action romance series adapted from a web novel of the same name.

Fans rejoice by praising their favorite moments from KinnPorsche as the series completes one year

KinnPorsche has left a footprint in the heart of the audience, leading all the actors to get the recognition they deserve, including their successful world tour, luxury brand endorsements, and winning accolades worldwide. It is also iQIYI's first Thai original series. Fans can watch the full uncut version known as KinnPorsche: La Forte on the video platform.

The series' first episode also topped the iQIYI streaming charts in 191 territories upon its release, leading to the gain of millions of followers and stardom for the actors. As the series celebrated its one-year anniversary, fans could not help but share their favorite scenes from the drama that made their lives brighter. Here's how fans reacted on social media on the first anniversary of KinnPorsche.

MileApo사랑해_KRFC🇰🇷 - FAN CLUB



No wonder this scene is Mile’s favorite scene. We’ve watched it many times but every time rewatch it, we can feel the honest feeling and the fondness between Kinn and Porsche



#MileApoxKPWatchPartyEp12

#Happy1stAnvKinnPorsche

No wonder this scene is Mile's favorite scene. We've watched it many times but every time rewatch it, we can feel the honest feeling and the fondness between Kinn and Porsche

ᴍᴜʟʜᴇʀ,ᴇsᴘᴏsᴀ,ɴᴀᴍᴏʀᴀᴅᴀ ᴇ ᴀᴍᴀɴᴛᴇ ᴅᴏs ввв @Srta_Aline__ 1 year ago I started watching Kinnporsche, and I fell in love with everyone in the cast, but the one who stole my heart was bodyguard Pete. You can feel every emotion in the scenes, I saw what a great actor Build Jakapan is, what a great job he did playing Pete. Little did I know 1 year ago I started watching Kinnporsche, and I fell in love with everyone in the cast, but the one who stole my heart was bodyguard Pete. You can feel every emotion in the scenes, I saw what a great actor Build Jakapan is, what a great job he did playing Pete. Little did I know https://t.co/x4KDkZUpIX

Kathy (MileApo♡)



#KinnPorscheTheSeries My KinnPorsche era is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me, my favorite cast, thanks to them I met wonderful people, they made my Saturdays the best, I love them, it will always be my favorite series🥺 My KinnPorsche era is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me, my favorite cast, thanks to them I met wonderful people, they made my Saturdays the best, I love them, it will always be my favorite series🥺❤#KinnPorscheTheSeries https://t.co/ln0EHXsLtb

Aririn @Aririn90 @beoncloud_th @milephakphum Thanks all production crew and cast for making one of the best Thai series I’ve ever seen



#Happy1stAnvKinnPorsche

Thanks KinnPorsche for making last year memorable and letting me meet two talented actors like MileApo. Thanks all production crew and cast for making one of the best Thai series I've ever seen

leo (barcode's version)



#KinnPorscheTheSeries



happy one year anniversary of kinnporsche, the series that brought us kimhan's iconic bar fighting scene.

Fans were overjoyed and nostalgic to relive the Thai BL's characters and moments which range from fight scenes, famous quotes from the characters, and scenes where the actors’ chemistry left fans swooning.

More to know about KinnPorsche

The Boy Love story revolves around the mafia Kinn, who hires Porsche as his bodyguard due to the order of Kinn’s father. Porsche, a skilled bartender, initially entered the dangerous world of the mafia to support his younger brother's education and career, but stayed after falling in love with his Boss Kinn.

Supporting lead couple Vegas-Pete and Kim-Porchay have an entirely unique love story that adds to the sparks on the show. Vegas is a mafia underworld who is also Kinn’s cousin and Pete is Kinn’s best bodyguard. Despite Kinn and Vegas being enemies, Pete and Vegas fall in love with each other, which takes another turn in the story.

The third supporting lead, Kim is a pop star and also the younger brother of Kinn. Porchay is a student who aspires to study music and is the younger brother of Bodyguard Porsche. Kim and Porchay fell in love when Kim offered to teach music to Porchay and the pair eventually bonded over time before they knew it. The series is action-packed, with the Mafia family fighting their enemies and a romance with twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

This Thai BL story also won several awards including the Feed Y Capital Awards at the 2022 Y Series of the Year Award, Breakthrough Cast of 2022 at the MChoice Mint Awards, and Best Production at the YUniverse Awards 2022. The lead actors Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat won the 2022 Breakthrough Actors at GQ Thailand Men of the Year Awards. The series actor and singer Jeff Satur won Best OST for the series’ ost Why Don't You Stay.

Meanwhile, the series’ cast and production company Be On Cloud also posted several scenes and posts on the first anniversary of the show with beautiful edits that made fans appreciate the charm of the show even more. Fans look forward to the upcoming projects of KinnPorsche’s actors and hope to see all the pairs together again.

Fans can check out KinnPorsche's full review here.

