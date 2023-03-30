KinnPorsche actors Mile and Apo learn Dhanyawaad, visit Siddhivinayak temple and more in Mumbai

Thai BL drama KinnPorsche sensations, Mile and Apo landed in India after midnight on March 29 amidst much fanfare from Indian fans at the airport. The duo made their debut in the country ahead of their Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Show scheduled at the Gateway of India, Mumbai on March 30.
Mile (31) and Apo (29) became worldwide sensations after the action-packed R-rated Thai BL (Boys Love) drama KinnPorsche was released in April last year.
While Indian fans waited for the duo to land, they were treated to a video where the two were recorded trying to learn ‘Dhanyawaad,’ the Hindi word for ‘Thank you’ from a staff member on the airplane.
The video of them learning thank you in the Hindi language had Indian fans gushing with excitement. As this was presumably the first time Thai BL actors were visiting India, fans were naturally over the moon with their arrival.
After their arrival too, Mile and Apo continued giving fans a sneak peek into their lives by going on Instagram live and more.
KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo arrive in India amidst much fanfare, fans spot them visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
On March 27, Thai actors Mile and Apo’s agency, Be On Cloud, announced that the duo would be attending the Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Show in Mumbai, India. Ever since the announcement, Indian fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to showcase their strong enthusiasm towards it.
The KinnPorsche actors' popularity in India became apparent when a large crowd of fans gathered at the airport with gifts and welcome banners for their arrival on the midnight of March 29, 2023.
Fans also bought LED lights at Mumbai Airport to run ads for the duo. Mile, Apo and even Be On Cloud's staff recorded the heartfelt gesture and posted it on their Instagram stories as well.
Hours later on the same day, Mile and Apo were spotted leaving the Siddhivinayak temple, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shri Ganesh or Lord Ganesha.
Seeing the two actors explore Mumbai made fans more enthusiastic as they continued to express their love for the two actors on Twitter and Instagram.
Take a look at how Indian fans reacted to KinnPorsche superstars experiencing Mumbai:
More about the hit Thai BL KinnPorsche
KinnPorsche is a hit Thai BL starring Mile (Phakphum Romsaithong) and Apo (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat) based on a web novel of the same name. The series was released in April 2022 and soon became one of the most popular BLs in the Thai industry. It has 14 episodes in total.
KinnPorsche revolves around the love story between the second son of a mafia and his bodyguard. Mile plays Kinn, a disciplined, strict son while Porsche plays the bodyguard.
The two meet in a pub, where Porsche works as a bartender and occasionally hooks up with the girls. Kinn reaches the pub while being chased by his enemies and once Porsche saves him, asks him to become his new bodyguard.