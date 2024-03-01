Ramifications and consequences from the infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial from back in 2020 have led to a range of speculation on the internet. A variety of factors ranging from documentaries to perplexed fans, to investigative journalists seeking to get to the bottom of the far-reaching lawsuit and the stars’ actions since have led to a range of interesting stories popping up.

This includes the recent claims that Depp, who is said to have developed a close friendship with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, now has an army of Saudi-backed social media accounts attempting to portray him in a better light.

That, alongside the trashing of Amber Heard on all possible social media platforms, has been observed by multiple investigative journalists, including Alexi Mostrous, who recently spoke to GQ.

The extent of his findings, apart from being extremely far-reaching, has also led to debate on social media. For example, a recent post on the r/entertainment subreddit saw fans respond in detail to the claims made by Mostrous. A number of users asked for another documentary to be made on the lawsuit, especially with respect to the apparent backing that Johnny Depp has received from Saudi-backed social media accounts.

Fans want documentary to be made about Amber Heard-Johnny Depp controversy

Fans most notably talked about the implications of such support being shown for Johnny Depp, and what it might mean.

One particular user, for example, expressed disbelief at the idea of befriending a ‘dictator responsible for atrocities against his own people,’ while another talked about the extent of the efforts allegedly taken.

A range of bot accounts, which previously made posts and comments supporting the Saudi regime, were seen supporting Johnny Depp and trashing his former partner on social media. One user talked about how the country's government is known to habitually employ ‘bot accounts’ to support their regime, and control social media activity.

Users chiefly talked about how the malignation of Amber Heard might also have been a direct consequence of this, and has seemingly continued even after the conclusion of the trial. Depp’s latest movies in the form of Jeanne du Barry and Modi are said to be partly financed by Saudi Arabia, apart from the actor being known to have complimented multiple Saudi Arabia filmmakers in the recent past.

This led to users talking about how the ‘anti-Amber Heard’ crowd had seemingly vanished from social media platforms after the conclusion of the trial. Most users, as is apparent from their reactions, were more focused on the implications of the news.

They claimed that social media could easily be controlled by multi-billionaires sitting in different countries, and were especially concerned with how easily propaganda seemed to have been consistently promoted with respect to the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp lawsuit.