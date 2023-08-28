“We need a Disney documentary for the child stars”: Mitchel Musso's mugshot sparks concern online

American singer and actor Mitchel Musso, who famously played the role of Oliver Ken in Disney’s teenage sitcom, Hannah Montana, recently became a topic of interest online when the report of his arrest became viral.

As per TMZ, Mitchel Musso was taken into police custody on the night of Saturday, August 26, in Rockwall, Texas, on charges of public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display driver’s license, outstanding traffic warrants, and violation of court appearance.

As soon as the news of Mitchel Musso’s arrest surfaced on social media, users became concerned for the actor. In fact, the image of his mugshot that has since become viral has taken the internet by storm. One Instagram user commented under @theneighborhoodtalk’s post saying:

Netizens react to Mitchel Musso’s viral mugshot, notice pattern with child stars from Disney Channel

Over the weekend, Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso was arrested at a hotel in Rockwall, Texas, for being drunk and allegedly stealing a bag of chips from the hotel’s food market. As per USA Today, the local police responded to a call from the hotel with employees and guests claiming that the former Disney actor was “acting a little off” and even refused to pay for the potato chips when the staff members asked him.

As per TMZ, Musso allegedly stormed off after that. When the cops arrived at the scene, they found Mitchel lying outside the road of the hotel premises and deduced that he was under the influence of alcohol. The Rockwall police also discovered that the actor had multiple outstanding traffic tickets and took him into custody.

Later, he was taken to the nearby police station where his mugshot was taken, which has since gone viral on the internet. Musso was booked on multiple charges, including public drunkenness and theft, and spent the night at the Rockwall County Detention Center.

He was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond on Sunday afternoon. Fans have been showing concern over Musso’s arrest and the viral mugshot ever since the news spread on social media.

Below are some other reactions from @PopBase's tweet reporting the incident, where netizens can be seen pointing out that there must be something wrong with Disney as its child actors often suffer as adults.

So far, Mitchel Musso has not issued a public statement on his arrest.

Who is Mitchel Musso?

Now aged 32 years old, Mitchel Musso is an actor and singer hailing from Garland, Texas, who is most popular for playing the role of Miley Stewart’s (Miley Cyrus’s character) male best friend, Oliver Oken, in the Disney teenage drama, Hannah Montana.

Later, he also starred in two other Disney shows: the animated series Phineas and Ferb where he played the role of Jeremy Johnson, and the sitcom Pair of Kings where he was seen as King Brady.

In 2011, Musso also hosted the Disney reality show, PrankStars, but eventually lost the gig when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He also debuted as a dance-pop singer in 2009, and released his self-titled album under the banner of Walt Disney Records.