What did John Tyson do? Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication and trespassing stranger’s home

On Sunday, November 6, 32-year-old Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested on charges of trespassing and public intoxication after allegedly falling asleep in the wrong person's house after a night of drinking.

According to KNWA, at approximately 2 am, an Arkansas woman entered her room to see Tyson lying on her bed. Washington County authorities reported that when they were called to the scene by the homeowner, the Tyson Foods CFO was still intoxicated and thus unable to communicate with them.

John Tyson was briefly held in the Washington County jail before being released that evening on a $415 bond. According to the Wall Street journal, he is heir to the prominent Tyson business family.

The New York Post reported that he was being groomed as a CEO and chairman of the company.

John Tyson became the CFO of Tyson Foods last month

Alongside his work at Tyson Foods, John Tyson was also a lecturer at the University of Arkansas's business school. According to Tyson Foods' website, he has a degree in economics and an MBA from Stanford University.

CNBC reported that the 32-year-old joined Tyson Foods in 2019, after careers in private equity, venture capital, and investment banking for J.P Morgan. The son of company chairman John H. Tyson, he took on the role of chief financial officer in September. He officially became CFO of the company on October 2. The Hill reported that he also served as the company's Executive Vice President.

While the circumstances of what led John Tyson into the stranger's home remain unclear, the homeowner told police officers that she'd left the door unlocked.

In an official statement, a Tyson Foods spokesperson said:

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment.”

The Washington County Police reported that they attempted to wake up John Tyson. However, the Tyson Foods scion allegedly sat up and looked at them in a confused manner before subsequently going back to sleep.

According to Forbes, the Tyson family has roughly 70% of the voting stakes in Tyson Foods. Founded in 1935 by John Tyson's grandfather, the company owned brands such as Hillshire Farms and Jimmy Deans.

However, despite the company's success, it is no stranger to controversy. The recent trespassing incident comes approximately one month after the arrest of Doug Ramsey, a Beyond Meat company executive who had previously worked for Tyson Foods for 30 years.

Ramsey was arrested by authorities after a fight outside of a university football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to Fayetteville officers, Ramsey got into a physical altercation with a local personal trainer after a road rage incident. The former Beyond Meat executive was accused of grabbing the trainer and biting him in the nose, leading to his suspension and eventual termination from the company.

