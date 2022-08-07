Twitch streamer horrifically threatened by stranger for accidentally trespassing

In a recent Twitch stream, IRL streamer 'thatirishgirlro’ was threatened by a stranger after she unknowingly trespassed on his property.

Twitch has been home to a lot of scary content over the years. While some have been brushed off without much ado, others have successfully sent shivers down viewers' spines. From burglaries to violent attacks on streamers, things have escalated and become violent on numerous occasions.

That is precisely what thatirishgirlro’s viewers witnessed as a stranger threatened to shoot her and her friends for allegedly trespassing on his property.

Twitch streamer threatened on live stream for tresspassing

On August 6, 2022, thatirishgirlro and a few of her close friends indulged in a rather adventurous paddleboarding session. However, things took an ugly turn soon after they stopped on the dock and began conversing. While they were in the midst of their conversation, a group of strangers called out to them from the lakeside.

As the streamer and her friends approached the strangers, a man from the group came up to them and claimed that they were on his private property and could not use the lake.

With an angry tone, the stranger exclaimed:

"You get off my property!"

Trying to explain the situation to the stranger, the Twitch streamer claimed that it was all a misunderstanding. She later brought up the fact that they had official permission to stay on the dock.

Though they agreed to leave his property, the assurance did little to cool the situation down. While walking away from the stranger, thatirishgirlro said:

"This is ridiculous. Come on, you need to like chill out. It was an accident, we are leaving immediately."

Things got a bit more out of control from here on. The stranger instantly fired back, saying that he could shoot them on the spot, warning them:

"It’s private property. In Texas, I could shoot you. You’re on my property.”

Twitch viewers react to the threat

As soon as the stranger escalated the situation, the majority of the viewers expressed their concern towards the streamer's security and advised her to leave the place as soon as possible.

The clip gained traction not long after, garnering over 158k viewers on the streaming platform at the time of writing.

Here is what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via thatirishgirlro/Twitch)

Understandably, the group of friends, including the streamer herself, were quite shaken up by the terrifying situation they were just in. Upon receiving the threat, the group immediately walked away. Though they were unscathed, they seemed bewildered by the way the events unfolded and escalated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far