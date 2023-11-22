“We’re getting Eminem in Fortnite”: Speculations for a collaboration rife as the rapper shares a mysterious teaser on Instagram 

Eminem released a teaser post on his official Instagram, suggesting a Fortnite collaboration. The video starts with an image of North America taken from geosynchronous orbit before it quickly zooms into a room with two people, with the TV playing on the screen. The screen changes to Fortnite before the logo disappears, leaving only the singer's initial E behind.

The teaser video has, since its release, gone viral, with fans speculating on the possibility of a collaboration between Fortnite and Eminem, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Eminem Fortnite teaser video

Netizens were quick to react to the Fortnite teaser video by the rapper, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some netizens wanted the rapper to continue with his signature raps with explicit lyrics, while others told joy and pleasure through various gifs and shorts.

The collaboration between the rapper and Fortnite will be his third venture into the video game industry. Previously, the rapper appeared in the 2005 video game 50 Cent: Bullet Proof, an action video game starring the titular real-life rapper taking on the mob. The game was developed by Genuine Games and published by Vivendi Universal Games.

The rapper also appeared in the musical arcade game Shady Wars, which he co-developed with Music Powered Games. The free-to-play musical game, where players gather song lyrics while battling foes, was released exclusively for smartphones in 2017.

Aside from his direct appearance, Eminem's music has also been featured in several other video games, the most prominent being Call of Duty: Black Ops, DJ Hero, and Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Brief overview of Eminem's music career

The rapper's first major album success was with his second studio album, The Slim Shady LP, released on February 23, 1999. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's subsequent major success was with his third studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP, released on May 23, 2000. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, Belgian, Canadian, Danish, Kiwi, and UK album charts.

The album also won two significant awards after its release. The album won the Best Album award at the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards and the Best Rap Album award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

The rapper's most successful album remains his fourth studio album, eponymously titled The Eminem Show. The multi-diamond certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts, including Billboard 200, Australian, Kiwi, and Irish album charts, respectively. The album also won the Best Rap Album award at the 2002 Grammy Awards.