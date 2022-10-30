“We’re getting older now”: Dolly Parton reveals she will possibly never go on tour again

Dolly Parton, one of our generation's most beloved and iconic musicians, has announced that she will not be touring again. In an interview with Pollstar, the country singer stated her disinclination to go on tour again.

Dolly at the Grammys (image via Getty Images/Patrick McMullan)

Dolly stated that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who is now 80 years old, was a major factor in her decision. Dean and Dolly have been married for 55 years, and the singer believes that spending more time with him is important. She talked about how she's spent her entire life touring and how exhausting it can be. She continued:

"It takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time."

The pair met as teenagers in a laundromat in Nashville and have been married for 55 years.

Dolly Parton explains her choice to not tour again

Country music legend Dolly Parton let her fans know that they might not be seeing her on tour anymore as the 76-year-old star finds life on the road far less appealing than it used to be.

Dolly said that although she does not want to go on "full-blown" tours, she will be open to performing in special shows and music festivals. She said:

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

Parton explained that if something happened to her loved ones while she was away, she would be betraying her fans if she had to abandon them. She also described how time-consuming it is to plan a tour, claiming that it takes more than six months to plan a good set of shows.

(image via tenneseean.com)

Although fans will no longer be able to have the Dolly Parton experience in person, she is confident that she will not feel too far away from them because technology has provided her with some fantastic ways to stay in touch with them.

Parton claims that in a high-tech world, it is impossible to feel separated from one another, continuing:

"...you can be right with them. You can do special shows in special ways. I will be doing some of that.”

She concluded by saying that having her level of experience has its benefits, and that she will be able to pick and choose which gigs and shows come her way.

Dolly Parton would like to re-team with Led Zeppelin to record a cover of 'Stairway To Heaven' for the new rock album she promised to make before hanging up her touring boots.

Dolly was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 6, 2022, after being nominated earlier this year.

