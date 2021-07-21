Who is Dolly Parton's husband? All about their 55-year marriage as she recreates iconic Playboy cover shoot for his birthday

Dolly Parton shared a video showcasing a personal gift to husband Carl Thomas Dean for his 79th birthday.

Parton, 75, decided to recreate her Playboy cover shoot from 1978 and frame the two images for husband Dean in a video on July 20th shared to Twitter. In the clip, Dolly Parton wore the signature one-piece bunny suit with ears and said:

"My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do that would make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after fifty-seven years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that. And I hope he agrees."

The longtime country singer-songwriter and humanitarian then presented the recreated cover gift to husband Carl Thomas Dean in their home. Dolly Parton stated that this was the next best step since Playboy ceased its magazine publications in 2020.

Also read: How many children does Jeff Bezos have? All you need to know about his family as successful Blue Origin space launch pictures go viral

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

Dolly Parton's husband

Carl Thomas Dean, married to Dolly Parton for fifty-five years, is an American businessman born in Nashville, Tennessee. He initially ran an asphalt-laying company in the 1970s.

He and Dolly met in 1964 and married two years later, where they made their last public appearance together. In 2016, Carl Thomas Dean and Dolly Parton renewed their vows to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Also read: Who is Dylan Zangwill? All about the 14-year-old who received a standing ovation on AGT with his performance of Queen's "Somebody to Love"

Many fans were excited after Dolly Parton shared the video showcasing her gift to her husband. She received over seventeen thousand retweets and 149 thousand likes for her personal video explaining her gift to Carl Dean.

Some users claimed that Dolly Parton had not aged, while others were only heart warmed by her personality.

Dolly Parton aged like a Black woman and we not mad at her — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) July 20, 2021

Just when you think Dolly can’t get any better. — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 20, 2021

This is just so so sweet. 🥲



Of course Carl is like Charlie or Dr. Claw. We never see his face but we know he’s there 😂 — Rachel Marie 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@LittleMissKittn) July 20, 2021

Dolly, I think you are the only American we can all agree on, so we need you to run for President on the Dolly Ticket 2024. You might have to be your own VP. — Ellston Logan (@EllstonLogan) July 20, 2021

Carl Thomas Dean is not one to stand in the spotlight, and his reaction to the gift comes at the end of Dolly Parton's video. She did state that he was appreciative of the gift.

Also read: Who is Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez? All you need to know as the couple embrace post successful Blue Origin space launch

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer