"We're all out of ice cream" - Memes erupt as internet reacts to clip of Barron Trump seemingly whispering to Joe Biden

Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron Trump, is currently trending after a video of him shaking hands with former President Joe Biden from his father’s presidential inaugural ceremony circulated online.

The moment occurred after President Trump took his oath. In the now-viral clip, Barron is seen walking over to Biden on stage, shaking his hands, greeting him, and then seemingly whispering something by leaning close to his ears.

The 15-second video showed Biden smiling, but later, a change in his expression was caught on camera. The footage was originally shared on X by @Yolo304741, earning 8.9 million views at the time of writing. Subsequently, content creator MJTruthUltra reposted the video which also garnered traction online with 6.5 million views.

The question, “What did Barron say?” has since been circulating on the platform, triggering meme-worthy reactions, with netizens coming up with their own versions.

For instance, X user @FarmGirlCarrie commented on MJTruthUltra’s post by suggesting that Barron Trump was talking to Joe Biden about “ice cream.”

“We’re all out of ice cream,” the user quipped.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar wild reactions on the platform, suggesting what Barron Trump might have said to Joe Biden.

“You'll always be my grandpa,” one person joked.

“You came for the King, and missed m’fer,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in with hilarious responses.

“He said ‘You Forgot to Pardon Yourself,’” a netizen wrote.

“Smell me and I’ll have you arrested,” another netizen suggested.

“He said, ‘I will be America's first emperor, old man,’” wrote another.

As per the community notes below MJTruthUltra’s post, Barron Trump did not appear to whisper to Joe Biden. Instead, he also shook hands and greeted Kamala Harris, who was standing beside Biden.

A YouTube link directing to a NewsWeekMag short was shared that showed Barron sharing a word with Kamala, thus substantiating the claim.

However, opinions are divided. Expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman even told The Mirror US that the teenager possibly said to the outgoing President and Vice President, “G’day to you, sir,” and “Ma’am, good day,” respectively.

More about Barron Trump

Barron Trump is the youngest kid of Donald Trump, whom the President shares with his third wife and First Lady Melania Knauss Trump. He is 18 years old and a freshman at New York University. Last year in May, he passed out of Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Since his father’s first presidential election in January 2017, the teenager has largely remained out of the limelight. In October 2024, Donald Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that his youngest child had taken up a more hands-on role in politics and conducted behind-the-scenes work during his campaigns to resonate with young voters.

When asked whether Barron influenced his decision to appear on various podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience, the 47th President admitted “a little bit,” adding, “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Trump Sr. also shared that his son is “cute” and often informed him about GenZ trends. The billionaire called Barron Trump a “good student” who was attending “good school,” got “good marks.”

