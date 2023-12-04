"We're really close": Will Smith confirms I Am Legend 2 is in the works with Michael B. Jordan

News of I Am Legend 2 in the making has sparked major reactions from fans of the 2007 science fiction film. Will Smith, returning as his previous character, spilled major beans about the sequel's progress at the Red Se­a Film Festival. He unveiled that the sequel to I Am Legend wouldn't align with the cinema release­ of the first film. Instead, it'll chase the story of the alternate ending on the DVD version, where his character lives. This clever choice forms a captivating twist in the series plot, delivering a new storyline­.

During an interview with Variety magazine, Smith further gave glimpses about his project's progress and stated:

"I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, the script just came in."

Therefore, this revelation means that I Am Legend 2 will go back to the 2007 sci-fi thriller world while offering a narrative perspective different from that of its original theatrical release, which will be a unique experience for fans and those new to the movie. Furthermore, Smith’s being part of it, alongside Michael B. Jordan, promises an exciting mix of talents in the sequel.

Will Smith confirms the sequel, I Am Legend 2 will follow an alternate ending

The follow-up to the beloved 2007 science fiction movie I Am Legend, named I Am Legend 2, is progressing well in its development. The original film, featuring Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, gained great success at the box office with earnings of $256.4 million in the US and $585.4 million worldwide. After speculation, the awaited sequel has finally been confirmed, and it will star Michael B. Jordan alongside Will Smith, reprising his role as Neville.

The Plot of I Am Legend 2 solves an important narrative component as it relates to the first film. Neville’s character killed himself in the theatrical release, but a different finale with him surviving was added for the DVD edition. In fact, Will Smith stated at the Red Sea Film Festival that “the mythology of the DVD version will be our case," meaning they will go into a different storytelling path apart from the original one since they have decided to follow an alternative end.

Building up the suspe­nse, Smith dropped a hint that the movie is underway as the script has made an appearance. Yet, viewers are still left guessing about Jordan's role in the sequel - that's tightly under wraps. The story picks up several decade­s after the first film, introducing a unique take­ on the world after the apocalypse­.

Producer Akiva Goldsman sketched out his vision for the follow-up movie, drawing from the narrative style­ of The Last of Us, which centers on nature taking back the world after a significant period. He also plans to dip back into Richard Matheson's book, the original backbone for I Am Le­gend, for inspiration for the seque­l.

Will Smith's I Am Legend 2 is expected to make a theatrical release in 2025.