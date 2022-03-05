Did Will Smith's I Am Legend have two endings? Ending explained as internet argues over the possibility of a sequel

It has been confirmed that I Am Legend, the 2007 sci-fi film, will be getting a sequel. Will Smith will be reprising his role in the sequel to the celebrated post-apocalyptic film. Michael B. Jordan is also reported to star in the feature. The sequel will be written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman.

In light of the announcement, Twitter erupted, arguing over the possibility of a sequel. According to fans, the ending of the film did not make a sequel possible, that too, with Smith reprising his role. However, fans have come up with theories that might make a sequel possible.

How did I Am Legend end?

DETAILS: An ‘I Am Legend’ sequel is in the works starring Will Smith and Michael B. JordanDETAILS: bit.ly/34dHwXV An ‘I Am Legend’ sequel is in the works starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan 😱 DETAILS: bit.ly/34dHwXV https://t.co/icXkdPrLtM

I Am Legend is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the backdrop of a zombie invasion that has left Neville the last man standing on Earth. Neville is immune to infection and is trying to find a cure using his antibodies and testing on infected human subjects he keeps locked up in his lab for that purpose.

Almost on the brink of insanity with no one to talk to and only his dog to keep him company, Neville tried to rejuvenate humanity and end his loneliness. He keeps failing, and the situation gets worse when his dog is bitten by zombie hounds and has to be euthanized. Without his sole companion, Neville feels he has nothing to live for and heads out into the night on a kamikaze mission to take as many creatures with him as he dies. That is when he meets another survivor and her son, who rescue him and take him to a survivor colony.

Anna’s arrival is a hope for redemption, but not quite. They triggered a mega zombie showdown in light of which Neville handed over to Anna his latest antidote, which seemed to be working, and then sacrificed himself so Anna could escape.

What is the alternate ending?

IGN @IGN Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up to co-star and produce a sequel to 2007's I Am Legend. bit.ly/3sKgjp6 Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up to co-star and produce a sequel to 2007's I Am Legend. bit.ly/3sKgjp6 https://t.co/68acQqMZSh

The original ending of the sci-fi film dismisses any possibility of a sequel.

A Secret Nexus @SecretNexus @IGN Didn’t wills character die in the first one so how is this possible @IGN Didn’t wills character die in the first one so how is this possible

Professor Finesser @Chrispy_Boy @IGN Will Smith died at the end. How tf he gon a be in a sequel??? Flashbacks??? @IGN Will Smith died at the end. How tf he gon a be in a sequel??? Flashbacks???

So what makes the sequel possible? An alternate ending. In the director’s cut, alternate ending of I Am Legend, the alpha male zombie who set the trap for Neville makes the sign of a butterfly through the glass to indicate the butterfly tattoo the female zombie (whom Neville had kept prisoner) has. Neville finally realizes that these creatures have their own relationships and community, and the woman was the alpha’s partner. Neville sacrifices himself so that Anna and her son can escape, and he is left at the mercy of the alpha.

Anthony @Deathstranger @IGN So, an alternate timeline or something where he doesn't die, just because it had an original ending not released publicly @IGN So, an alternate timeline or something where he doesn't die, just because it had an original ending not released publicly

skye @skyefromtexas @tex_boi210 @RobHodge_ @Complex He reversed the cure for the alpha zombie. It was his wife. He wanted her back. The whole point of the movie being that Will was the monster all along, lurking in the shadows snatching their people. @tex_boi210 @RobHodge_ @Complex He reversed the cure for the alpha zombie. It was his wife. He wanted her back. The whole point of the movie being that Will was the monster all along, lurking in the shadows snatching their people.

Understanding the alpha's emotions, he apologizes and returns the captured female, and the alpha shows Neville mercy by not killing him. Neville lives in this version, and it also makes a sequel possible.

