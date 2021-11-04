Tom Hanks’ 'Finch': 3 reasons why the film can prove to be director Miguel Sapochnik’s riskiest direction yet

Apple TV’s apocalyptic drama, Finch, tells the story of a man called Finch (Tom Hanks), who decides to create a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) that would take care of his beloved dog, Goodyear, after he’s gone. The story takes viewers on an adventurous journey that the three embark upon, across the American wasteland, as Finch attempts to teach Jeff everything there is to know about being alive.

The much-awaited epic adventure film, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, is all set to make its debut on November 5, 2021 exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. Ahead of its release, here are three reasons why Finch might be Sapochnik’s riskiest direction yet.

1) 'Finch' is Sapochnik's first attempt at making a movie in 11 years

The stalwart director is acclaimed for directing several Game of Thrones episodes, including the Battle of the Bastards, which is considered one of the best episodes of GoT. Sapochnik made a comeback in the arena of films with Finch, 11 years after directing the sci-fi Repo Men.

Tom Hanks, while talking about Sapochnik in an interview, said:

"He’s one of the granddaddies of the Game of Thrones franchise. Every time I saw an episode of Game of Thrones, I would go to him and say, 'How did you make that episode? It seems impossible.’"

However, does Sapochnik do as good a job with Finch as he did with GoT? Or does the director need to brush up his movie-making skills? We will have our answers soon.

2) The limited cast of 'Finch'

Finch is basically a one-man show starring Tom Hanks. The movie does not have a big ensemble cast. Will the movie manage to keep the audience engaged or will, as Hanks puts across his concern:

'The audience would flee the theater because they were so sick of seeing me and only me and a dog, and hearing the voice of Caleb Landry Jones by way of the CGI Jeff.'

GoT had the advantage of a huge cast with several main characters to work with, and that would keep the show engaging and fresh. After working with so many characters, how will director Sapochnik fair with only one lead role, a robot and a dog? Seems like a big leap to take after an 11-year hiatus.

3) The film has to be technologically sound

Game of Thrones was a historical fantasy drama set in the imaginary world of Westeros at a time where there was not much in terms of technology. But Finch is a futuristic sci-fi adventure film with a post-apocalyptic backdrop. It would require a lot of technological knowledge on the part of the director to ensure factual accuracy of the film. How well does Sapochnik tackle that after something like GoT?

There seem to be a lot of challenges for director Miguel Sapochnik that would test his prowess as a director in Finch. This undoubtedly makes Finch Sapochnik's riskiest endeavor yet. How well does he tackle the challenges that he has taken upon himself? Catch the film on November 5 to find out.

