"We're third wheeling again": Fans react hilariously as BTS V cuts his Weverse Live short just for Jimin

On October 16, 2023, BTS' V and Jimin shared a heartwarming interaction that sent ARMYs into a flurry of excitement. This endearing moment occurred during V's Weverse live session when Jimin left a comment, initiating a live conversation between the two.

Expand Tweet

V decided to cut his live short just to take a call from Jimin. Fans were thoroughly tickled by V's gesture, which demonstrated his sincere agreement with Jimin and his willingness to prioritize their conversation over the ongoing live stream.

BTS members and childhood friends V and Jimin serve fans with their precious camarederie during a recent Weverse live

To make this interaction even more significant, just two days before this heartwarming exchange, V had hosted a fan meeting, (V)ICNIC, on October 14, 2023. This event was a special occasion that offered 1400 lucky ARMYs a chance to connect with V. What made this gathering even more memorable was the surprise appearance of his BTS bandmate Jimin.

Expand Tweet

Fans had eagerly awaited a "VMIN" reunion, as they hadn't had the opportunity to see these two best friends together since the group announced a hiatus in 2022. This gathering allowed fans to experience the friendship between V and Jimin once again. It was a day filled with joy, and it rekindled the affection fans have for the duo.

During V's recent live session, Jimin joined the conversation through the comments section. He playfully teased V by asking if he had just woken up. V responded with a playful counter-question,

"Did you just wake up, Jiminah?"

Expand Tweet

Jimin assured him that he was awake and suggested that they should have a call after V's live session.

"No no, I'm not sleeping"

V, without hesitation, decided to end his live session to make that call to Jimin. This decision touched fans' hearts, as it clearly showed how much he values his friendship with Jimin. Fans, as always, admired V's genuine and caring nature, prioritizing the connection with his friend over the ongoing live session.

Fans reacted in various ways towards this incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans acknowledged that Jimin held a special place in V's life and found the interaction both amusing and heartwarming. After their call, Jimin playfully teased fans by posting on Weverse that he was still on the call with V, adding an extra layer of humor and affection to the story.

This heartwarming interaction not only showcased the deep bond between V and Jimin but also left fans feeling closer to their beloved BTS members. It was a moment that highlighted the authenticity of their friendship and the connection they share with ARMYs, adding yet another chapter to the beautiful story of BTS and their fans.