"We root for one another": Former SF9's Rowoon dishes about his relationship with his members following his departure from the group

On Monday, October 30, former SF9's Rowoon attended a press conference in Seoul for his recently released K-drama, The Matchmakers. During the conference, several questions were asked about the idol and actor's recent updates and other aspects of his series. When the topic snowballed into addressing his recent departure from SF9 to concentrate on his acting career, he took the opportunity to update the masses about his current relationship with his former members.

"We root for one another!," he said.

Rowoon stated that nothing much has changed between the members of the group and that they were continuing to support one another in their ventures. The star also mentioned that he's aware of how saddening the news was to his fans but promised to work better in his new-emerging career.

On October 30, Rowoon's much-awaited K-drama, The Matchmakers, was released, exciting his fanbase given the idol's active participation in the industry. For the commemoration of the K-drama's release, the cast members of the series were gathered for a press conference in Seoul to discuss and unravel the aspects of the new historical K-drama series.

Among the several questions asked to the cast members, Rowoon was also inquired about his relationship with his former group members and if it had faced any changes following his departure from the group. To this, the actor said that their relationship has undergone many changes, but they were still close and supportive of each other.

"I left SF9 to focus more on my acting career because I wanted to better. Hwiyoung (fellow SF9 members) is starring on The Matchmakers as well and we're still the same. We root for one another! I know my SF9 brothers are stil rooting for me and so am I! I know some of you are sad and I believe I got to work harder for you and for everyone," he said.

Rowoon also continued to talk about how important it was for him to star in the K-drama series, The Matchmakers.

I gave Matchmakers a shot because I love the script and also because I've never tried this genre of TV series before. I want to work as an actor for as long as I can and to do that, I felt thought this was necessary.

Following Rowoon's confession about his relationship with his members along with his strong stance on why he felt taking a serious route down his acting career was important, fans are much more settled and calm with the actor's sudden departure from the group.

The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun, has been one of the most awaited series given its intriguing plot. The series revolves around the life of a young man in the Joseon Dynasty whose life turns upside down when his wife dies at the wedding.

When he's restricted from remarriage or a proper position in society following the unfortunate incident, he crosses paths with a widow who is the best matchmaker in town. Ironically, love blossoms between the two as they spend more and more time with each other.