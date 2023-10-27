The K-drama community is currently abuzz with Rowoon's upcoming drama, The Matchmakers, as the release date approaches. They can't wait to dive into the world of bickering romance with Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun.

Fans are elated that it hasn't been long since Rowoon's romance drama, Destined with You concluded, and they are able to watch him on their screens so soon again.

Moreover, this will be the first time Rowoon stars alongside Choi Yi-hyun, and they can't wait to see how the duo will showcase their chemistry on screen. The plotline of the story seems intriguing, judging by the released trailer and still cuts for The Matchmakers.

Watch Rowoon's The Matchmakers on Viki, Wavve and other platforms

Release date, where to watch, air time

The Matchmakers is scheduled to be released every Monday and Tuesday at 21:50 KST, starting on October 30, and it will take over KBS2's ongoing drama, My Lovely Boxer. The drama will be available for streaming on platforms including Viki Rakuten and Wavve.

Plot

According to the official synopsis, Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun are set to join forces to marry off four women. The official synopsis of The Matchmakers follows:

"The series tells the story about a young widower, Shim Jung-woo (Rowoon), and a young widow named Jung Soon-deok (Cho Yi-hyun), joining forces to marry off four young maidens who represent Joseon."

Cast

The main cast of the comedy and historical drama The Matchmakers includes Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun, who are set to play the characters of Shim Jung-woo and Jung Soon-deok, respectively.

Rowoon as Shim Jung-woo

Rowoon is set to portray the character of Shim Jung-woo, described as an intelligent and charismatic individual who is also the youngest person to pass the state examination. The official character description of Rowoon's role is as follows, as described by Asianwiki:

"Sim Jung-woo (Rowoon) is an intelligent and handsome young man. He was the youngest to place first in the state examination, but he was picked to become the princess' husband. During their wedding ceremony, the princess suddenly died. Sim Jung-woo's life changed and he became the most unfortunate man.

According to the Joseon period custom, he is not able to take the government post and he can't remarry. He then becomes involved with Jung Soon-deok (Cho Yi-hyun)."

Choi Yi-hyun as Jung Soon-deok

Choi Yi-hyun is set to play the role of Jung Soon-deok, who will lead a double life in the drama. Her character description is provided by Asianwiki as follows:

"Jung Soon-deok is a widow whose late husband was the second son of the first vice-premier. She secretly leads another life under the pseudonym of Yeojoo-daek. As Yeojoo-daek, she works as a matchmaker and also peddler of women's items like cosmetics and accessories. She is the best matchmaker in the capital city of Hanyang.

Sim Jung-woo and Jung Soon-deok become involved with each other and they try to get older single men and women to marry as matchmakers."

Trailer

Even in The Matchmakers teasers released by KBS2, K-drama fans can witness the constant bickering and chemistry between Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun and how they plan to match up the singles in the Joseon Era, each with their unique skills.

K-drama fans can hardly wait to watch this duo in the upcoming drama The Matchmakers.