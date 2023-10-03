"We will wait for your debut": Fans send in good wishes as NCT’s new unit’s Jungmin withdraws from the group due to health concerns

K-pop newcomer Jungmin, originally slated to be a member of NCT's latest unit, NCT NEW TEAM, has officially withdrawn from all group activities due to health concerns. The group was formed through SM Entertainment's reality show, "NCT Universe: LASTART."

On October 2, 2023, the company issued an official announcement confirming this idol's departure from the group. They also announced his decision not to return, instead opting to rejoin as a K-pop trainee after a period of recovery.

NCT NEW TEAM or NCT TOKYO (as the agency had previously devised yet unconfirmed) will now proceed with six members: Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo.

Their debut is imminent, and they have already released a song titled Hands Up, generating significant anticipation among fans.

The group was also going to depart for their pre-debut tour in a few days on October 8, 2023. However, the unexpected news of one member's departure disappointed many.

NCT NEW TEAM's member Jungmin to not rejoin the group

According to SM Entertainment, the decision to halt Jungmin's participation was made collaboratively with medical professionals and his family, prioritizing his health and well-being.

The agency expressed regret to the fans who had eagerly anticipated this member's debut as part of NCT NEW TEAM.

In the wake of Jungmin's exit from the upcoming NCT subunit, the team will forge ahead as a six-member group. The agency issued a statement, saying that rest of the members are working towards the best interests of the group and hence the fans should look forward to it.

The official statement read as:

"Hello. This is SM Entertainment, We express gratitude to fans who are waiting for the debut of NCT NEW TEAM (tentative name), and we are sharing an announcement regarding Jungmin who was selected as a pre-debut member. After confirming the pre-debut members, NCT NEW TEAM was preparing to greet fans through the pre-debut tour that begins on October 8."

it further added:

"However, due to health reasons, Jungmin recently halted practice and other activities and was focusing on treatment. As official activities are beginning soon, we continuously discussed the possibility for his participation in activities with him along with his family and medical staff. After deep consideration with Jungmin’s health as the top priority, he will not join NCT NEW TEAM and return to being a trainee, deciding to completely focus on recovery."

"We feel apologetic to cause concern with sudden news to fans who were cheering on Jungmin’s debut, and we will support him so that he can focus on treatment and recovery and take on new activities in good health. As a result, NCT NEW TEAM will carry out activities with six members from now on. They are preparing hard in order to impress fans, so please show warm support and interest. We once again ask for the generous understanding of fans. Thank you."

Here are some good wishes by the fans who wished the ex-NCT star well moving forward:

This news underscores the importance of artists' health and well-being in the demanding K-pop industry. It also highlights the transparency of agencies like SM Entertainment in prioritizing their talents' health, even when it means making challenging decisions about group line-ups.

Fans, while understandably disappointed, are expected to rally behind the six remaining members of NCT NEW TEAM as they prepare to make their debut and embark on their journey in the world of K-pop.