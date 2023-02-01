Weaver family GoFundMe raises more than $140,000 as Escanaba unites in face of tragedy

Michigan's Escabana managed to set up a GoFundMe account and raise money for the Weaver family, who recently underwent a tragedy that left two of its members dead.

As per WLUC, Gerald and Tara Weaver died on January 27, 2023, in a head-on clash with a semi-truck while on their way to their son's basketball match.

The semi-truck driver lost control of his vehicle while driving on US-2, crossed the center line, and crashed head-on into the couple's Toyota SUV.

While the driver was uninjured until then, following the initial collision, another car hit the semi-truck from behind, causing the driver to suffer fractured bones. As they attempted to escape the scene, a semi-truck and a passenger car collided. Fortunately, no one was injured in the subsequent incident.

The GoFundMe page will help the Weaver kids financially

The deceased couple, who were both 47, have three kids together - Noah, Lukas, and Sophia Weaver - who have been associated with Escanaba High School. Tara was an employee of the Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District.

On January 30, Ian Valentine set up a GoFundMe account with Noah as a beneficiary to help the victims' kids cover the funeral costs and pay for their food, gas, and other necessary bills.

"This family is going to have a long road ahead of them and this Go Fund Me is to help them ease the worries and focus on each other. Tara and Jerry Weaver were as true and honest as they come. They would lend a helping hand to anyone at any time."

As of writing, the page has garnered $144,252 of its $200,000 goal.

Aside from the GoFundMe page, several businesses, sports teams, and organizations have come forward to hold fundraisers and donate a portion of the proceeds to help the Weaver family.

While speaking with Fox UP, Sabrina Larson, sales manager and marketing adviser at Delta Fence said:

"We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to see everybody just work together and help this family in any way that we can.”

Other organizations from the community have also come forward to show the Weaver kids that they are not alone. Drifter’s Family Restaurant manager Gwendolyn Naeyaert said:

“I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling going through this. It’s just a really important time for not only us but for the whole community, to come together and everyone do what they need to help lift them up.”

The restaurant announced that they will be donating all the proceeds earned from 2 pm to 8 pm on February 1, 2023, to the family.

“We are a close-knit family here at Drifter’s and we know the family personally. We just really believe in helping our community when we can - coming together to support each other.”

No details related to Gerald and Tara's funeral have been announced as of writing.

