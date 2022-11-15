“Weirdo behavior and screams narcissist”: J Prince and family slammed over memorial for Takeoff

American music executive J Prince and his family are facing heat for their tribute to Takeoff. The rapper's family organized an "In Memorium" for Takeoff on November 11, 2022, and dubbed it his "Celebration of Life." The event was held at the Atlanta State Farm Arena and housed over 20,000 fans.

Images from the rapper's memorial service (image via Getty Images)

The Prince family held a memorial service in Houston on the same day, erecting a tribute with hundreds of roses outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling, where the rapper was killed. Doves were also launched into the sky as a gesture of respect for the late musician. Netizens have criticized this flowery tribute, calling it narcissistic and strange.

The user, @lovealwaysastro, called out J Prince and his family saying that she is in shock that someone craves that much attention at the expense of someone else's death. Her comment reads:

"What is this? Was it really necessary to have their family name in roses? I thought this was about and for Take? This is weirdo behavior and screams narcissist. Its NO way anyone craves attention this bad. I am in utter shock."

Comment showing displeasure towards J Prince (image via Instagram)

Rapper Takeoff was killed in a bowling alley in Houston in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022, after gunshots were fired as a result of a fight sparked by a dice game. He was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo, his uncle and bandmate, was present when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The musician was only 28 years old when he died.

Netizens diss Prince family for Takeoff memorial

The memorial set up by Prince and his family featured hundreds of red roses that were arranged to be read as "H Town - The infinity symbol - The Prince Family." The flower arrangement blocked the view of a small sign that read 'RIP Takeoff.'

This well-intended tribute did not go down well with netizens all over the world, who saw it as selfish and disingenuous. Several Tweets and comments express dissatisfaction with the memorial, with some claiming that "J Prince will never see heaven."

toby is the scranton strangler @OhHELLNawl Mycah Hatfield @MycahABC13 As family, friends and members of the public gather to remember Migos’ rapper Takeoff at his memorial service in Atlanta, the Prince Family set up a memorial at the scene where he was killed. Hundreds of roses are outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. They also released doves. As family, friends and members of the public gather to remember Migos’ rapper Takeoff at his memorial service in Atlanta, the Prince Family set up a memorial at the scene where he was killed. Hundreds of roses are outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. They also released doves. https://t.co/9VXoqfANI8 J. Prince will never see heaven twitter.com/mycahabc13/sta… J. Prince will never see heaven twitter.com/mycahabc13/sta…

QT Davis @qt1of1 J Prince should be ashamed of himself, why tf would you put y’all name in flowers at a Takeoff memorial site? Go tf to hell!!! J Prince should be ashamed of himself, why tf would you put y’all name in flowers at a Takeoff memorial site? Go tf to hell!!!

💎NickiIsBLESSED&HIGHLYFAVOREDᴺᴹ💎 @4EVAAnnaB @MycahABC13 This isn’t honoring Takeoff! Why are the roses in their name n not his? So DISRESPECTFUL!!! @MycahABC13 This isn’t honoring Takeoff! Why are the roses in their name n not his? So DISRESPECTFUL!!!

Netizens react to Memorial set up by J Prince 1/2 (image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Memorial set up by J Prince 2/2 (image via Instagram)

J Prince releases a statement of condolence following Takeoff's death

Earlier this month, J Prince released a statement offering condolences to the Migos rapper's family and friends. He went on to criticize the event, saying it shouldn't have happened and chastising those who recorded and shared videos of the rapper's body.

Prince went on to say that Black-on-Black crime is caused by a lack of love and respect for one another. He said:

“This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see."

He continued:

"As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of black on black killing.”

He then sent a chilling statement to the person responsible for Takeoff's death, but he did not name anyone. J Prince concluded the chilling, lengthy statement by discussing the root cause of the crime, urging people to stop escalating arguments to violent levels, and advocating for gun control.

Poll : 0 votes