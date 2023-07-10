Wendy's July 2023 deals: Offers, dates, and all you need to know

On November 15, 1969, Dave Thomas founded Wendy's, now an international fast-food restaurant chain. Its headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio. The company is well-known for its fresh beef square patties and distinctive Frosty desserts. It ranks third in the United States, after McDonald's and Burger King.

In July 2023, the brand is offering attractive deals that one can avail of from their restaurants and mobile app. They recently revealed their deal schedule for summer 2023. Notable offers include free fries with any purchase and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a croissant or biscuit breakfast sandwich. This will also include 99-cent Nuggets, free fries, BOGO Brekky, and more.

This is not the first time Wendy's is offering such an exciting deal

This deal comes with a lot of exciting offers (Image via Wendy's)

Throughout the year, the company usually has several monthly offers. Offers on BOGO breakfast, BOGO lunches, and free fries are the most common ones. Wendy's summer promotions for July 2023 contain a variety of exciting discounts that will be available throughout this month. The details are below:

July 13: Wendy's is giving away a free any-size fries pack with any in-app purchase from July 13 to July 16, 2023. This is the company's way to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13.

Wendy's is giving away a free any-size fries pack with any in-app purchase from July 13 to July 16, 2023. This is the company's way to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13. July 13: Besides National French Fry Day, Wendy’s is commemorating National Ice Cream Day. As a result, from July 13 to July 16, 2023, it is offering the guests a free small Frosty delight with the purchase of a small order of fries. This is to celebrate its partnership with Grubhub, the food ordering and delivery platform.

Wendy’s is providing a few extra deals as well. Starting with inexpensive nuggets and ending with a free Croissant, these deals are highly tempting.

July 3: From July 3 to July 12, and again from July 24 to July 30, a 4-piece Nuggets is available for 99 cents with any food item that the customers will purchase.

From July 3 to July 12, and again from July 24 to July 30, a 4-piece Nuggets is available for 99 cents with any food item that the customers will purchase. July 17: When ordering between 10 pm and 4 am, customers can enjoy a free pack of fries with any Baconator purchase. Baconator is a half-pound bread combined with fresh British beef, American cheese, and six slices of crispy Applewood smoked bacon. One can avail of this offer from July 17 till July 30.

When ordering between 10 pm and 4 am, customers can enjoy a free pack of fries with any Baconator purchase. Baconator is a half-pound bread combined with fresh British beef, American cheese, and six slices of crispy Applewood smoked bacon. One can avail of this offer from July 17 till July 30. July 3: Lastly, from July 3 to July 16, consumers can purchase any Croissant or Biscuit breakfast sandwich and receive a second one for free.

There are some additional rewards as well

The customers can now get plenty of rewards (Image via Wendy's)

DashPass users on DoorDash will receive $10 off orders of $20 or more placed after 10 pm till Wednesday, July 12, 2023. DashPass users will receive free delivery, reduced service costs, and other member-exclusive perks on eligible items for five weeks. In addition, Wendy's will provide three times the additional rewards points when ordering a Frosty through the app.

Customers can redeem the offers by visiting the "Offers" section of the Reward Store on the Wendy's app or website, https://www.wendys.com/offers-coupons. They can then apply the offer to their mobile or online order or utilize it in-store by adding it to their digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

