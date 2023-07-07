"What a loser": Fired Doordash delivery driver garners backlash as customer addresses $5 tip in viral video

A viral video of a Doordash delivery driver reportedly cussing a customer, Lacey Purciful, who gave him a $5 tip on a $20 order is doing rounds on the internet. As the video went viral, the former, identified as Corey, was subsequently fired by the company.
The video of this incident was shared originally on TikTok by Lacey Purciful. The video was recorded on the CCTV camera that showed the delivery driver handling the pizza box to Lacey. As the latter gets her order, Corey is heard saying:
"I just want to say it's a nice house for a $5 tip."
Lacey replies to him with a "You're welcome," to which the driver responds to by saying:
"Fu*k you."
She further said in her video:
"so how much should i be tipping for a $20 thing?"
In the comments section, Lacey wrote that after this incident took place, she contacted Doordash, and the delivery person was subsequently fired. The now-viral video has garnered massive backlash, with this user calling Corey "a loser."
"The level of entitlement of this generation is nauseating": Social media users call out Doordash delivery driver and bash him for being ungrateful
As internet users came across TikTok user Lacey Puciful's viral video, they started bashing the driver, calling him rude while writing that this is not a way to treat customers.
Meanwhile, several netizens showed support for Lacey and stated that $5 is a great tip for a $20 order. Many said that when there are rude people like Corey, there is always an option of declining a tip:
Dooordash's spokesperson reacts to the viral incident
On July 5, a Doordash spokesperson said in a statement to Insider:
"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable."
They further added:
"Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform - Dashers, customers, merchants - have a safe and enjoyable experience."
It is worth taking a note that several social media users complained about an uptick in the instances where Doordash drivers are asking for extra tips.
