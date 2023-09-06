"Went to fetch some ice cream": Joe Biden gets backlash for leaving before Medal of Honor ceremony's closing benediction

President Joe Biden conferring the highest military honor in the land, the Medal of Honor, on retired Army Captain Larry Taylor, 81, who was recognized for his valor in the Vietnam War on Tuesday, September 5. During the ceremony, the president said:

"When I called Larry to let him know he finally was receiving this recognition, his response was, 'I thought you had to do something to receive the Medal of Honor. Let me say that again, he said, 'I thought you had to do something to receive the Medal of Honor.' Well Larry, you sure as hell did something, man."

However, right after placing the nation's highest military honor around the neck of retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor, Biden unexpectedly left the East Room of the White House. This was even before Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr. could pronounce the ceremony's final benediction.

As a result, the president has been charged with disrespect after unceremoniously leaving the room. When the video went viral and was shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) users like @DC_Draino, netizens flooded social media with criticism and mockery.

Joe Biden comes under fire for leaving the Medal of Honor ceremony abruptly

Netizens criticize Biden for leaving before Medal of Honor ceremony's closing benediction (Image via Associated Press)

Joe Biden, the 46th and current president of the country, recently came under fire on social media and received criticism and backlash for departing the Medal of Honor ceremony early and abruptly.

Former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a helicopter pilot who saved four of his comrades in a risky rescue attempt during the Vietnam War, received the nation's highest military honor on Tuesday, September 5, from Biden.

Taylor shed a tear when the medal was placed on his lapel, and it was all good till then. The matter, however, quickly went out of hands when Joe Biden left before the last benediction was read.

This action of Biden invited intense backlash from netizens as soon as the entire incident and its recordings went public. Social media users took to X to comment under @DC_Draino’s post, and many people have expressed their outrage and criticized him for this behavior.

More about the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden was raised in Delaware, where he emigrated to with his family in 1953 from Scranton, Pennsylvania. He finished his undergraduate work at the University of Delaware before earning his law degree at Syracuse University. Later, he was chosen to serve in the U.S. Senate in 1972, after serving in the New Castle County Council in 1970.

As a senator, Biden wrote and oversaw the passage of the Violence Against Women Act and the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. He also presided over six confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court, including the acrimonious hearings for Clarence Thomas and Robert Bork.

Joe Biden was always active in politics and was a very strong opponent of President Trump when he ran for the 2020 presidential elections. However, in 2019, Biden himself came under fire when many women accused him of allegedly making inappropriate physical contact.

Barack Obama selected Joe Biden to be his campaign partner in 2008, and during his two tenure as vice president, Biden served as a trusted advisor to Obama. In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden and his campaign partner, Kamala Harris, defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence, and won the election.