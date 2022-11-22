“Went from a Jada to a Jaden”: August Alsina memes take over Twitter as singer seemingly comes out 

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex August Alsina seemingly came out after introducing his alleged boyfriend to the world during a recent appearance on VH1′s The Surreal Life. A clip from the episode showed the musician saying he wanted a love that feels “limitless.”

The rapper then appeared in a confessional setting and said he wanted to introduce the world to someone who loves him back and has been teaching him about love and healing:

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing.”

(Le)Troy @mrLdavis 🏾 🏾 🏾 August Alsina announces he has boyfriend August Alsina announces he has boyfriend 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/c2Fywg9qMj

The 30-year-old added:

“I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

Shortly after, another male joined Alsina onscreen and the rapper said “I love you” to the former. The duo also embraced each other in a warm hug as the show added a caption that read:

“August is happily shedding his old skin, in order to begin again. He is practicing limitless self-care and healing his inner-child.”

While Alsina received support following the confession, the viral clip also sparked a memefest online as many poked fun on the former’s past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith:

Dennis Nguyen @pastorpapi23 August Alsina: I went from a Jada to a Jaden.

Twitter: August Alsina: I went from a Jada to a Jaden.Twitter: https://t.co/2Pi0eLUYXx

August Alsina’s confession comes nearly two years after he revealed that he was in an “entanglement” with Pinkett Smith while she was still married to Will Smith.

Twitter reacts to August Alsina seemingly revealing his new partner on TV

August Alsina’s love life has long been under scrutiny ever since the news of his past “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith came to light. The duo have faced major criticism in the past due to their 21-year age gap as well as Pinkett Smith’s marital status at the time of the alleged affair.

More recently, Alsina made news once again after seemingly introducing his boyfriend and coming out during an appearance on VH1′s reboot of The Surreal Life while speaking about love and healing.

entitled ethnic @EntitledEthnic August Alsina publicly announces on ‘The Surreal Life’ that he has a boyfriend. August Alsina publicly announces on ‘The Surreal Life’ that he has a boyfriend. ❤️ https://t.co/NY2AInTcNH

While the No Love singer received support online, his revelation also prompted a memefest on social media as people recalled his past “entanglement” arrangement with Pinkett Smith. Netizens also took to Twitter to share their reaction to Alsina’s recent confession:

(Le)Troy @mrLdavis Jada currently setting up the red table Jada currently setting up the red table https://t.co/6ZfAJqFyop

Shaheed Rajab @_sketedavidson Jada after learning that August Alsina has a man now Jada after learning that August Alsina has a man now https://t.co/BAqbLAt7qb

NICKY @NakkeshaRG @mrLdavis @TheKalenAllen I know it ain’t ain’t just me who thought August Alsina was a lil fruity @mrLdavis @TheKalenAllen I know it ain’t ain’t just me who thought August Alsina was a lil fruity https://t.co/azmt4NqVc2

2RawTooReal @2RawTooReal about Will & Jada’s marriage So August Alsina got a boyfriend now?! This explains everything only a messy queen would spill teaabout Will & Jada’s marriage So August Alsina got a boyfriend now?! This explains everything only a messy queen would spill tea ☕️ about Will & Jada’s marriage https://t.co/jZCbnr1eBv

A²💫 @aluminummedal August Alsina having a bf makes a lot of sense when I consider Will and Jada! August Alsina having a bf makes a lot of sense when I consider Will and Jada! https://t.co/1TgMZqNhJO

Johnny Blaze @ManInFlight513 #AugustAlsina So August Alsina the world wants to know what you meant So August Alsina the world wants to know what you meant 😭 #AugustAlsina https://t.co/WdyM7KGzVi

KATLEGO @Kreedworldwide The boyfriend: August please don't tell the world about us yet they don't have to know



August Alsina: The boyfriend: August please don't tell the world about us yet they don't have to knowAugust Alsina: https://t.co/yQPY04Iqq0

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Alsina will further open up about his love life in the days to come. Not much is known about his partner at the time of writing but according to Radar Online, his name is Zu.

A look back into August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement drama

August Alsina was in an "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith in the past (Image via Getty Images)

August Alsina reportedly met Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2015 Wireless Festival in London. The duo were then seen together at the 2017 BET Awards. In 2018, the Girls Trip actress introduced Alsina as a “dear family friend” in an episode of The Red Table Talk.

During a 2020 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Alsina announced that he devoted himself to his relationship with Pinkett Smith:

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith also admitted to having an "entanglement" with Alsina during an episode of the Red Table Talk but mentioned that she was on a “break” with Will Smith at the time:

“We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith eventually parted ways while the latter continued to focus on her marriage with Will Smith. The former also told People that he has immense “respect” for the Smiths and that he never intended to “cause trouble.”

