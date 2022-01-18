Were Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Men affected by the Thanos snap?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has accumulated nearly $2 billion at the box office and is widely acclaimed by critics and adored by fans. It has brought back beloved heroes and villains to the audience’s delight.

The film picks up where its predecessor, Far From Home, left off. The villain Mysterio has just revealed Spider-Man’s identity to be Peter Parker. The young hero enlists the help of Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make everyone forget that Parker was Spider-Man.

Things go awry when the spell is tampered with and brings a slew of villains preying on the webhead.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is able to defeat the villains with the help of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

One thing that has remained a mystery is whether or not Garfield and Maguire’s universes were affected by the Thanos snap in Infinity War.

Note: This article reflects the theories of the author.

Did anyone disappear in Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Man universes?

The snap itself

In the Marvel film Infinity War, Thanos is seen quickly gathering the infinity stones in an attempt to wipe out half of the universe’s population to keep order “perfectly balanced”. Unlike most villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos succeeds and takes countless lives, snapping them out of existence.

By the time Endgame rolls around, the Avengers have found a way to travel back through time and space via Ant-Man’s Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and use the infinity stones to “Blip” the lost characters back to life. This, of course, came at the cost of Tony Stark’s (Iron Man) life.

Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-men

In the MCU, it was said that Thanos wiped out half of all life when snapping his fingers. Given that both Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men characters do exist, it remains a question of whether or not people in their universes were Thanos-snapped away.

Neither webhead addresses whether or not there was a cataclysmic event in which half of their world’s population was wiped out.

One could use the theory that since the universe, or in this case the multiverse, is infinite, the Thanos snap may have only affected the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not the universes of Garfield or Maguire. However, given that it was already confirmed that the Mad Titan wiped out half of all life across the universe, that should include the Garfield/Maguire universes, yet there was no reference to the event.

It might be a plot thread that was just never expounded upon in their movies but might have occurred and was never referenced in the course of the No Way Home plot.

Other universes

The Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spidey films may or may not have had people in their lives Thanos-snapped, but the film Venom does not refer to this.

It has yet to be confirmed or denied if Andrew Garfield lies somewhere in the Venom universe. However, since Venom takes place in 2018, which is around the same time as Infinity War, and no one in Eddie Brock’s San Francisco has even mentioned being dusted, it seems that Thanos only affected the MCU and nothing outside of it.

This is despite Venom and Brock being transported to the MCU through Doctor Strange’s spell. It seems that things were not perfectly balanced.

It is now in Marvel’s hands to connect these dots and clarify for good what happened in Maguire and Garfield’s universes.

