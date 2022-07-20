West Palm Beach domestic dispute case: One man and two women found dead inside condo

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, police found three people dead inside a West Palm Beach condominium unit. The bodies were discovered when police responded to a 911 call regarding a welfare check. Of the three victims, two were women, while the third deceased was male.

According to authorities, the caller informed them of blood seeping out from inside the house. The bodies of a 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and another woman whose age is still unknown were found in a unit at Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach, Florida. The deaths are being linked to a domestic dispute.

While the identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed, police believe that all three of them were residents of the condo. The cause and manner of death are still being examined.

"But my first reaction was fear": West Palm Beach residents react to the deaths at the city condominium

While responding to a 911 welfare call, police discovered three dead bodies and a firearm in a unit at Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday night. Upon learning of the discovery, fear spread quickly through the otherwise peaceful city residence. Nicole, who lives near the condo, said:

"It's crazy and it's sad, it really is. I don't like to see anybody's life taken from them."

Everett Hamilton described the entire crime scene to CBS12 News:

"The parking lot was all yellow tape. There were a lot of officers and police cars, firetrucks, paramedics. It’s very disappointing to know that somebody lost their life. A lot of collateral damage. I’m sure a lot of people involved; family members and loved ones."

Another resident, Immanuel Smith, expressed disbelief and fear at the sudden act of violence. Smith told CBS 12:

"Disbelief, that’s my first thought. But my first reaction is fear. I feel like I can’t get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area."

According to police reports, there were, however, no signs of forced entry. They believe that the deaths at the West Palm Beach condo occurred due to a domestic dispute and do not pose a threat to the safety of the community.

Rising fear of gun violence

As hundreds of people lose their lives to gun violence in America every day, Immanuel Smith's fear is palpable and shared by every American citizen. On July 20, a 17-year-old girl was killed and two people were injured in a shooting in Northwest Miami.

In the city of Miami, however, homicides have been down by more than 25% through the past week, as suggested by records provided by the Miami-Dade Police Forensic Services Bureau.

