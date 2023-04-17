What is the 1 2 buckle my shoe trend on TikTok? Origin explained as freestyle goes viral on video-sharing platform

The latest TikTok song “1 2 buckle my shoe” had users revisit their childhood. Trends on this short-video-sharing platform are, more often than not, confusing as users don’t always know the context. The platform is filled with infinite trends and challenges, and if one does not find the source, one will not be able to make any sense of the videos.

TikTok creator @edmondx shared a video on his profile on April 15, 2023, where he showed off his brand-new Nike shoes to the viewers. However, the fun part of the video was, the parody of the popular nursery rhyme “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe” with a Gen Z twist.

Eddy modified his voice a little and sang:

“1 2 buckle my shoe, three four….five, six, Nike kicks!”

However, this TikTok creator, Eddy changed the lyrics to a playful one. He sang nasally to evoke more laughter, and the catchy lyrics to promote his Nike shoes also added to the amusement.

The actual lyrics of the song can feel a little silly since most regular shoes no longer have a buckle, but the song's rhythm can send one on a nostalgia trip.

"1 2 Buckle My Shoe" freestyle parody trends on TikTok

Creator Eddy’s "1 2 buckle my shoe" audio has gone viral on TikTok and other creators are using the audio in their own videos. When a particular song or audio trends on the platform, it allows other creators to gain more views if they use the same audio or a popular sound in their videos.

Eddy’s “1 2 buckle my shoe” started trending quickly as he parodied a popular nursery rhyme that almost everyone knows. The video does not have deep-rooted meaning in it, but its playfulness is what made other creators use repost Eddy’s video on their own feeds. The video has simply spread joy on the video-sharing platform. Some users altered the sound of the video for fun and reshared Eddy's version of "1 2 buckle my shoe."

The "1 2 buckle my shoe" video has been viewed over 18.1 million times and has gained 4 million likes and 46K comments. It has also reached Twitter as some users also got the hang of the song and shared it.

ren @RenOkami7 This meme is stuck in my head....1, 2 buckle my shoe... This meme is stuck in my head....1, 2 buckle my shoe... https://t.co/Ciw5ws7Gyr

ella . fatphobics strictly dni. @raspberrycutz

check out my new shoes, theyre the

1, 2 buckle my shoe

3, 4 buckle some more

5, 6 nike kicks yo bro come over here come over here!check out my new shoes, theyre the1, 2 buckle my shoe3, 4 buckle some more5, 6 nike kicks yo bro come over here come over here!check out my new shoes, theyre the1, 2 buckle my shoe3, 4 buckle some more5, 6 nike kicks 😤

afaniscool @afanisveryepic Just got the new Nike 1 2 Buckle My Shoe 3 4 Buckle Some More's bro Just got the new Nike 1 2 Buckle My Shoe 3 4 Buckle Some More's bro

⚙️𝘊𝘙𝘖𝘐𝘚𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘛 𝘊𝘖𝘖𝘒𝘐𝘌⚙️ @TIM3TRAVEL_WOOT 1 2 buckle my shoe, 3 4 buckle some more, 5 6 Nike kicks " Timekeeper won't stop talking about their new shoes, she says they're "The new1 2 buckle my shoe, 3 4 buckle some more, 5 6 Nike kicks Timekeeper won't stop talking about their new shoes, she says they're "The new 🎵1 2 buckle my shoe, 3 4 buckle some more, 5 6 Nike kicks🎵"

SparedChannel73 @Omari_Spared That 1 2 buckle my shoe TikTok stuck in my head I’ve been trying to not sing it in class all day That 1 2 buckle my shoe TikTok stuck in my head I’ve been trying to not sing it in class all day

snappy @Snappy_SSB i was 1 2 buckle my shoe before all yall i was 1 2 buckle my shoe before all yall

TikTok's future remains unclear in the U.S.

While trends on TikTok are growing every day, the app's fate in the United States remains uncertain. Lawmakers from almost every state have proposed bills to ban the app from government devices and educational institutions. Montana proposed a bill last week to place a complete ban on the app on all devices in the state.

Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie Montana banned TikTok before banning child marriage and preventing children from carrying guns. Montana banned TikTok before banning child marriage and preventing children from carrying guns.

While many asked as to how a state can pass one such bill without Congress voting for it, TikTok users in the US were quite outraged by the legislators. They have raised questions about how other apps such as Facebook and Google also collect user data and stated that there is no privacy on these apps either. Lawmakers targeting only TikTok over national security concerns did not sit right with many netizens.

Last month, TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, testified before Congress and defended the app. However, netizens did not like how he was questioned and criticized Congress for being ignorant and racist.

Olivia Solon @oliviasolon The TikTok hearing is mainly members of congress shouting "YES OR NO? YES OR NO?" over CEO Shou Zi Chew after questions that can't meaningfully be answered with either The TikTok hearing is mainly members of congress shouting "YES OR NO? YES OR NO?" over CEO Shou Zi Chew after questions that can't meaningfully be answered with either

TikTok creators who have built a large fanbase on the platform and solely depend on the app for their livelihood, have been worried over these bills. Yet, users haven’t stopped making new content and spreading mirth and laughter.

