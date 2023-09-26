What is 19 in French? Pronunciation explored as viral tweet sparks memefest on Twitter

The meme 19 in French has been making quite a buzz online this September 2023 after Twitter user 'non aesthetic things', @PicturesFolder, shared an image of a shocked Miles Morales with the caption, "Don't say 19 in French... Worst mistake of my life." The post went viral with over 35 million views and over 144 thousand likes.

The earliest known reference to the meme was in December 2009 when user E.W. Doom shared an Urban Dictionary post on the French word for number 19, dix-neuf. According to some netizens, the word sounds like deez n*tz in English, which is a slang term for t*sticles.

The term went viral back in March 2016 when Youtuber @kmlkmljkl shared a video showing a Google Translate search for saying 19 in French. The viral clip has amassed over 37,000 views.

"How can I un-see this?": Internet users react to 19 in French meme

As the tweet featuring the 19 in French meme went viral, netizens were quick to share some hilarious responses. They shared humorous memes and sarcastic quips to express their amusement at the phrase. Here are some reactions seen under @PicturesFolder's post on Twitter:

Some of the best memes seen in 2023

19 in French is not the first meme to make headlines in 2023 so far.

Back in July, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X, replacing the little blue bird the app is known for. The move sparked hilarious reactions online, here's one:

This year marked the release of two highly anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, on July 21. The two moves have since made historic box office records and garnered critical acclaim. Moviegoers, who saw the two very distinct films as a double feature, sparked a cultural phenomenon that netizens dubbed as Barbenheimer.

Back in January, the prices of eggs shot up after a bird flu affected its production across the country. Needless to say, netizens were quick to turn this into a meme.

In February this year, the eccentric art collective MSCHF released its cartoonish red boots as a fashion statement. Soon several celebrities and influencers were photographed wearing them, leading to an internet trend.

While 2023 has been an eventful year, memes have become a fun way to relay these events online.